Neiman Marcus Is Selling Insanely Expensive Food And Everyone Is Confused

You can also buy stuffing for $85 or baked beans for $80.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 3, 2016, at 2:06 p.m. ET

People online are totally roasting luxury department store Neiman Marcus because they are selling bougie Thanksgiving food for insanely high prices.

neimanmarcus.com

For example, for just about $100 you can get approximately 1/27 of your shopping done by buying cinnamon rolls and cranberry sauce.

neimanmarcus.com

Wonder what $64 yams taste like?

neimanmarcus.com
neimanmarcus.com

Those better be some good baked beans.

neimanmarcus.com
Or, if you're nasty, why not buy the whole dinner for $495 with $32 shipping?

neimanmarcus.com

People began to call out the store after a picture of its collard greens, sold for a cool $68, circulated online.

Gentrified collard greens are now available for order at Neiman Marcus | Awesomely Luvvie https://t.co/8SoRjDpF7X
Awesomely Luvvie @Luvvie

Gentrified collard greens are now available for order at Neiman Marcus | Awesomely Luvvie https://t.co/8SoRjDpF7X

They were mostly like, "WTF?"

🙄 Neiman Marcus is out of their minds for this Thanksgiving dinner they trying to sell smh lol
Nique @Nawt2DaySatan

🙄 Neiman Marcus is out of their minds for this Thanksgiving dinner they trying to sell smh lol

And pointed out that for these prices, you may as well get the real thing.

If I wanted to spend $80+ on collard greens and $100+ on baked beans, I'd buy a ticket to North Carolina — NOT buy… https://t.co/Ys3zC5mWQL
Brinton Megan Parker @BrintonMegan

If I wanted to spend $80+ on collard greens and $100+ on baked beans, I'd buy a ticket to North Carolina — NOT buy… https://t.co/Ys3zC5mWQL

"There must be gold flakes in those greens," a radio station concluded.

Neiman Marcus will now be selling collard greens for $66 plus $15 dollars extra for shipping! There must be GOLD flakes in those greens!
Radio 103.9 NY @Radio1039NY

Neiman Marcus will now be selling collard greens for $66 plus $15 dollars extra for shipping! There must be GOLD flakes in those greens!

Others had jokes about what the store was thinking.

Neiman Marcus' collard green distributor watching his product go live...
LeValkyrie @LeValkyrie

Neiman Marcus' collard green distributor watching his product go live...

And some people thought it was goals TBH.

@FancyFour lmaoooo I'd be buying holiday meals from Neiman Marcus every year
fake fancy @doni_eLL

@FancyFour lmaoooo I'd be buying holiday meals from Neiman Marcus every year

"I just want the money to shamelessly spend on $66 dollars worth of collard greens from @neimanmarcus," said one person.

I just want the money to shamelessly spend on $66 dollars worth of collard greens from @neimanmarcus
Caleb A @imaginepeace528

I just want the money to shamelessly spend on $66 dollars worth of collard greens from @neimanmarcus

All of the backlash may be working to the store's advantage, however, as the collard greens have since sold out.

neimanmarcus.com

A spokeswoman for the store told BuzzFeed News that the collard greens are "no longer available."

