BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Kid Asked Trump If He Could Mow The White House Lawn And Trump Let Him

news

This Kid Asked Trump If He Could Mow The White House Lawn And Trump Let Him

The president said he did a "great job."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 15, 2017, at 11:35 a.m. ET

An 11-year-old kid who wrote President Trump last month asking him if he could mow the White House lawn got his wish granted on Friday by the administration.

Irresistible photo op. Saw this one coming the moment @PressSec announced Frank would be mowing the Rose Garden tod… https://t.co/DKYyFqNJXK
Mark Knoller @markknoller

Irresistible photo op. Saw this one coming the moment @PressSec announced Frank would be mowing the Rose Garden tod… https://t.co/DKYyFqNJXK

Reply Retweet Favorite

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read the letter from the child named Frank at a briefing last month.

She said Frank, from Falls Church, Virginia, "embodies the enterprising and ambitious spirit of America."

In his letter, the child offered to mow the lawn "some weekend" free of charge.

"Even though I'm only 10, I'd like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for," Sanders said the child wrote.

Frank has since turned 11.

So, on Friday the White House brought Frank over to mow the White House lawn. He was very focused on his work.

Frank is hard at work in the Rose Garden and doing a great job!
Sarah Sanders @PressSec

Frank is hard at work in the Rose Garden and doing a great job!

Reply Retweet Favorite

He even wore goggles and gloves for the occasion.

Frank was all business. Didn't even stop to say hi when POTUS came out.
Mike Sacks @MikeSacksEsq

Frank was all business. Didn't even stop to say hi when POTUS came out.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump came out to greet him, but Frank was so focused he didn't even acknowledge the president at first.

President Trump surprises 11-year old Frank as he mows the WH lawn...and this kid is so focused he just keeps on mo… https://t.co/qwLNzU4nPH
Pat Ward @WardDPatrick

President Trump surprises 11-year old Frank as he mows the WH lawn...and this kid is so focused he just keeps on mo… https://t.co/qwLNzU4nPH

Reply Retweet Favorite

He did eventually pose for a photo opp. Trump told Frank he was doing a "great job" at mowing, the White House said.

• Frank is 11 • Frank wanted to mow Rose Garden Lawn • Frank just wants to Make America Great • Be like Frank
Hardhat Patriot @Hardhat_Patriot

• Frank is 11 • Frank wanted to mow Rose Garden Lawn • Frank just wants to Make America Great • Be like Frank

Reply Retweet Favorite

Good mowing, Frank!

President Trump greets Frank, who is the young man that wrote the White House and asked if he could mow the lawn. A… https://t.co/I1IID5nfOR
David Hookstead @dhookstead

President Trump greets Frank, who is the young man that wrote the White House and asked if he could mow the lawn. A… https://t.co/I1IID5nfOR

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT