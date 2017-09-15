The president said he did a "great job."

Irresistible photo op. Saw this one coming the moment @PressSec announced Frank would be mowing the Rose Garden tod… https://t.co/DKYyFqNJXK

An 11-year-old kid who wrote President Trump last month asking him if he could mow the White House lawn got his wish granted on Friday by the administration.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read the letter from the child named Frank at a briefing last month.

She said Frank, from Falls Church, Virginia, "embodies the enterprising and ambitious spirit of America."

In his letter, the child offered to mow the lawn "some weekend" free of charge.

"Even though I'm only 10, I'd like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for," Sanders said the child wrote.

Frank has since turned 11.