This Kid Asked Trump If He Could Mow The White House Lawn And Trump Let Him
The president said he did a "great job."
An 11-year-old kid who wrote President Trump last month asking him if he could mow the White House lawn got his wish granted on Friday by the administration.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read the letter from the child named Frank at a briefing last month.
She said Frank, from Falls Church, Virginia, "embodies the enterprising and ambitious spirit of America."
In his letter, the child offered to mow the lawn "some weekend" free of charge.
"Even though I'm only 10, I'd like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for," Sanders said the child wrote.
Frank has since turned 11.
So, on Friday the White House brought Frank over to mow the White House lawn. He was very focused on his work.
He even wore goggles and gloves for the occasion.
Trump came out to greet him, but Frank was so focused he didn't even acknowledge the president at first.
He did eventually pose for a photo opp. Trump told Frank he was doing a "great job" at mowing, the White House said.
Good mowing, Frank!
