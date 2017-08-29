BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Melania Trump Wore Stilettos On The Way To Texas And People Lost Their Minds

news / hurricaneharvey / viral

Melania Trump Wore Stilettos On The Way To Texas And People Lost Their Minds

The first lady later changed into a sporty ensemble, including a "FLOTUS" hat and tennis shoes.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 29, 2017, at 1:14 p.m. ET

Posted on August 29, 2017, at 12:54 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump departed the White House to visit Texas, which has been devastated by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

The first lady rocked stilettos, a bomber jacket, and aviator sunglasses as she got on Marine One for the trip.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

A White House aide also helpfully carried the first couple's bags, which appear to be Louis Vuitton, onto the chopper.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

People on Twitter soon began to lose it over the fact that the first lady wore high heels on the trip.

Is Melania wearing Ivanka designer brand flood gear? Like seriously. WTF do you call that?
Donald J. Trump @AKADonaldTrump

Is Melania wearing Ivanka designer brand flood gear? Like seriously. WTF do you call that?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some criticized her as being "out of touch."

And here we have Melania Trump modeling what NOT to wear to a hurricane: 5-inch stilettos. How out of touch can yo… https://t.co/ZrYj2f7vKo
Holly O'Reilly @AynRandPaulRyan

And here we have Melania Trump modeling what NOT to wear to a hurricane: 5-inch stilettos. How out of touch can yo… https://t.co/ZrYj2f7vKo

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What was your first clue that this Texas trip was to be nothing more than a fake, useless photo op? Was it Melania's six-inch spike heels?" said one person.

What was your first clue that this Texas trip was to be nothing more than a fake, useless photo op? Was it Melania'… https://t.co/vUhzpkdqc0
(((Jeff Tiedrich))) @jefftiedrich

What was your first clue that this Texas trip was to be nothing more than a fake, useless photo op? Was it Melania'… https://t.co/vUhzpkdqc0

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people just trolled the first couple. "Louis Vuitton luggage is a must for visiting a hurricane-ravaged state."

Louis Vuitton luggage is a must for visiting a hurricane ravaged state
Elliot Wagland @elliotwagland

Louis Vuitton luggage is a must for visiting a hurricane ravaged state

Reply Retweet Favorite

They said she was "ready to wade!"

It was very thoughtful of Melania trump to bring her water shoes. She's ready to wade in the Houston floods ! https://t.co/bBzUGCT5VX
Adelino Camara @ADIC33

It was very thoughtful of Melania trump to bring her water shoes. She's ready to wade in the Houston floods ! https://t.co/bBzUGCT5VX

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

She immediately became a meme, of course.

Houston: We've lost everything... Melania: *straps on heels*
Xorje Olivares @XorjeO

Houston: We've lost everything... Melania: *straps on heels*

Reply Retweet Favorite

Oh jeez.

Live look at Melania Trump offering assistance in Houston:
TrumpsTaxes @TrumpsTaxes

Live look at Melania Trump offering assistance in Houston:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some wondered if she was taking fashion inspo from a former veep.

I'm trying to be positive so instead of mocking Melania's heels I'll compliment her Biden impression.
Eric Columbus @EricColumbus

I'm trying to be positive so instead of mocking Melania's heels I'll compliment her Biden impression.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump supporters, though, criticized those blasting the first lady's footwear, saying it is a nonissue.

Melania is in #Houston w/ POTUS &amp; ppl are criticizing her choice of shoe wear? An entire city is flooded &amp; this is pt of focus? Ridiculous.
Britt McHenry @BrittMcHenry

Melania is in #Houston w/ POTUS &amp; ppl are criticizing her choice of shoe wear? An entire city is flooded &amp; this is pt of focus? Ridiculous.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The first lady's spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, also criticized the haters on Twitter.

Very well said @johnrobertsFox https://t.co/LYBSYwmqlD
Stephanie Grisham @StephGrisham45

Very well said @johnrobertsFox https://t.co/LYBSYwmqlD

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It's sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes," a Trump spokesperson told CNN.

By the time the Trumps landed in Texas, Melania had changed into a black "FLOTUS" hat, a ponytail...

Pres. Trump and First lady Melania Trump touch down in Corpus Christi, TX
CBS News @CBSNews

Pres. Trump and First lady Melania Trump touch down in Corpus Christi, TX

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some tennis shoes. Take that, haters!

if i may, ahem, I told you so. @FLOTUS #stansmiths
Kate Bennett @KateBennett_DC

if i may, ahem, I told you so. @FLOTUS #stansmiths

Reply Retweet Favorite

If you've been impacted by the storm in Texas or have a tip about rescue, relief, government, or aid efforts, call the BuzzFeed News tipline at (646) 589-8598. Find us on Signal, email, SecureDrop, and more here.

Live Updates: Thousands Stranded In Texas As Harvey Continues To Wallop The Coast

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT