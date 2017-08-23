BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Furious That These Firefighters Rescued Some Piglets And Then Ate Them For Dinner

news

People Are Furious That These Firefighters Rescued Some Piglets And Then Ate Them For Dinner

"If you rescue cats, dogs, and babies, do you sit down to eat them six months later?"

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 23, 2017, at 1:31 p.m. ET

A group of firefighters in the UK celebrated rescuing some piglets from a fire by eating the pigs for dinner.

BBC

The pigs — 18 piglets and two adults — survived a fire in a barn in Wiltshire in February, the BBC reported.

The fire burned over 2,000 pounds of hay, but the pigs were pulled to safety by officers from Pewsey Fire Station.The pigs were given a stay of execution for six months after the blaze, the BBC reported.
Pewsey Fire Station

The fire burned over 2,000 pounds of hay, but the pigs were pulled to safety by officers from Pewsey Fire Station.

The pigs were given a stay of execution for six months after the blaze, the BBC reported.

When it was time for the pigs to be slaughtered, farm manager Rachel Rivers decided she wanted to thank the firefighters who saved them. So she made the pigs into sausages and sent them to the fire station.

&quot;I&#x27;m sure vegetarians will hate this,&quot; Rivers told the BBC.The firefighters called the meat &quot;delicious.&quot;
Pewsey Fire Station

"I'm sure vegetarians will hate this," Rivers told the BBC.

The firefighters called the meat "delicious."

The fire station decided to share the story with its Facebook fans. Unfortunately, it didn't go over as planned.

Facebook
ADVERTISEMENT

People were VERY mad at the firefighters and began rating them one star and trashing them on Facebook.

Facebook

They called the move "sick and disturbing."

Facebook

The firefighters were called "sadistic animal abusers."

Facebook

"Such a treacherous act has caused me to completely alter my opinion of firefighters, I though they were driven by compassion, instead it seems they are driven by their appetites," one person fumed.

Facebook
ADVERTISEMENT

"If you rescue cats, dogs and babies do you sit down to eat them six months later?" asked another.

Facebook

Other people jumped to the firefighters' defense.

Facebook

They said it wasn't a big deal.

@BBCNews Breaking News: Animals raised as food used as food. Exclusive to no News outlet.
Dan Allen @Persixty

@BBCNews Breaking News: Animals raised as food used as food. Exclusive to no News outlet.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Facebook

"You should all be ashamed of yourselves, these people risk their own lives Every Single Day for us and all you can do is rant on about a bacon sandwich!" said one person.

Facebook

After the controversy, the fire station deleted the post about the sausages and apologized on its page.

However, Rivers defended her gift, saying the pigs were raised for slaughter and therefore were just fulfilling their destiny."I gave those animals the best quality of life I could ever give until the time they go to slaughter and they go into the food chain," she said.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: pewseyfirestation

However, Rivers defended her gift, saying the pigs were raised for slaughter and therefore were just fulfilling their destiny.

"I gave those animals the best quality of life I could ever give until the time they go to slaughter and they go into the food chain," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT