People Are Furious That These Firefighters Rescued Some Piglets And Then Ate Them For Dinner
"If you rescue cats, dogs, and babies, do you sit down to eat them six months later?"
A group of firefighters in the UK celebrated rescuing some piglets from a fire by eating the pigs for dinner.
The pigs — 18 piglets and two adults — survived a fire in a barn in Wiltshire in February, the BBC reported.
When it was time for the pigs to be slaughtered, farm manager Rachel Rivers decided she wanted to thank the firefighters who saved them. So she made the pigs into sausages and sent them to the fire station.
The fire station decided to share the story with its Facebook fans. Unfortunately, it didn't go over as planned.
ADVERTISEMENT
People were VERY mad at the firefighters and began rating them one star and trashing them on Facebook.
They called the move "sick and disturbing."
The firefighters were called "sadistic animal abusers."
"Such a treacherous act has caused me to completely alter my opinion of firefighters, I though they were driven by compassion, instead it seems they are driven by their appetites," one person fumed.
ADVERTISEMENT
"If you rescue cats, dogs and babies do you sit down to eat them six months later?" asked another.
Other people jumped to the firefighters' defense.
They said it wasn't a big deal.
"You should all be ashamed of yourselves, these people risk their own lives Every Single Day for us and all you can do is rant on about a bacon sandwich!" said one person.
After the controversy, the fire station deleted the post about the sausages and apologized on its page.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.