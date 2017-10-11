BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Dragging Men Who Say They Care About Rape Culture Because They Have A Daughter

news / viral

People Are Dragging Men Who Say They Care About Rape Culture Because They Have A Daughter

"As the father of 25 daughters, I'm starting to think women might actually be people."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 11, 2017, at 1:46 p.m. ET

As Hollywood has been rocked by the allegations of sexual assault against producer Harvey Weinstein, many actors have also come under fire. One is Matt Damon, who was accused by a female journalist of killing a story she was working on about Weinstein.

The reporter, Sharon Waxman, wrote that her story was sanitized due to connections between Weinstein and the New York Times, where she was attempting to publish her piece.Her story was to be about Fabrizio Lombardo, who was rumored to be a &quot;procurer of women&quot; for Weinstein.&quot;After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted,&quot; she wrote.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The reporter, Sharon Waxman, wrote that her story was sanitized due to connections between Weinstein and the New York Times, where she was attempting to publish her piece.

Her story was to be about Fabrizio Lombardo, who was rumored to be a "procurer of women" for Weinstein.

"After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted," she wrote.

Damon responded to the accusation in Deadline, saying he made the call, but didn't know the story was about sexual assault. Waxman later backed him up on his claim.

Geoff Robins / AFP / Getty Images

Damon said that he would never condone Weinstein's behavior, especially after having four daughters.

Men who talk about Harvey keep mentioning their daughters like it finally gives them skin in this game
Kyle Buchanan @kylebuchanan

Men who talk about Harvey keep mentioning their daughters like it finally gives them skin in this game

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kylebuchanan / Via Twitter: @kylebuchanan

"Look, even before I was famous, I didn’t abide this kind of behavior. But now, as the father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me up at night. This is the great fear for all of us. You have a daughter, you know…" he said.

Men like Damon claiming they don't tolerate sexual assault because they have a daughter has become a common trope among males speaking out against sexual assault. But now people online are saying they need to cut it out.

"i have a daughter" is getting up there with "thoughts and prayers" https://t.co/OSDITkdtVW
E. Alex Jung @e_alexjung

"i have a daughter" is getting up there with "thoughts and prayers" https://t.co/OSDITkdtVW

Reply Retweet Favorite
@e_alexjung / Via Twitter: @e_alexjung
ADVERTISEMENT

People are tweeting that the line is getting super old.

for heaven's sake retire "as a father of daughters" rhetoric
karen h. @karenyhan

for heaven's sake retire "as a father of daughters" rhetoric

Reply Retweet Favorite
@karenyhan / Via Twitter: @karenyhan

And some of the tweets are going viral.

Dear Men, Please remove the phrase "as a husband and/or a father of daughters" from your vocabulary. Women exist outside your bubble.
Abigail Shirley @abzdafab

Dear Men, Please remove the phrase "as a husband and/or a father of daughters" from your vocabulary. Women exist outside your bubble.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@abzdafab / Via Twitter: @abzdafab

They argue this is mainly because everyone should take sexual assault seriously, no matter if you're a father or not.

"But I'm a father of daughters!" is the new "but I have black friends!" https://t.co/AntbSpE47u
Alicia Lutes @alicialutes

"But I'm a father of daughters!" is the new "but I have black friends!" https://t.co/AntbSpE47u

Reply Retweet Favorite
@alicialutes / Via Twitter: @alicialutes

"PSA: If your reason for wanting to end rape culture is that you're 'the father of a daughter,' you need to reorient your moral compass," wrote one woman.

PSA: If your reason for wanting to end rape culture is that you're "the father of a daughter," you need to reorient your moral compass.
Deb Filcman @DebFilcman

PSA: If your reason for wanting to end rape culture is that you're "the father of a daughter," you need to reorient your moral compass.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DebFilcman / Via Twitter: @DebFilcman
ADVERTISEMENT

Others pointed out EVERYONE is responsible for ending rape culture.

"As a father of a daughter" yadda yadda yadda... How about: "As a father of a son, I'll teach him not to be a dick &amp; respect women"...
Darren Whitfield🇪🇺 @darrenwhitfield

"As a father of a daughter" yadda yadda yadda... How about: "As a father of a son, I'll teach him not to be a dick &amp; respect women"...

Reply Retweet Favorite
@darrenwhitfield / Via Twitter: @darrenwhitfield

"As the father of a daughter, I too am sick and damn tired of dads invoking daughters to condemn sexual predators, Really, it took dadhood?" one dad said.

As the father of a daughter, I too am sick and damn tired of dads invoking daughters to condemn sexual predators, R… https://t.co/RPjzRHVFJF
(((Jason Fuhrman))) @jason_m_fuhrman

As the father of a daughter, I too am sick and damn tired of dads invoking daughters to condemn sexual predators, R… https://t.co/RPjzRHVFJF

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jason_m_fuhrman / Via Twitter: @jason_m_fuhrman

Other people decided to be a little more tongue-in-cheek.

imagine how shitty the men WITHOUT daughters must be. they can't even see women. they just see a gray outline like in that Black Mirror ep.
Angie J. Han @ajhan

imagine how shitty the men WITHOUT daughters must be. they can't even see women. they just see a gray outline like in that Black Mirror ep.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ajhan / Via Twitter: @ajhan

"As the daughter of a father and mother to 2 dogs, I can honestly say I had no idea women are people too."

As the daughter of a father and mother to 2 dogs, I can honestly say I had no idea women are people too
Angela @justokangela

As the daughter of a father and mother to 2 dogs, I can honestly say I had no idea women are people too

Reply Retweet Favorite
@justokangela / Via Twitter: @justokangela

"As the father of 25 daughters, I'm starting to think women might actually be people."

As the father of 25 daughters, I'm starting to think women might actually be people
Jess Dweck @TheDweck

As the father of 25 daughters, I'm starting to think women might actually be people

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TheDweck / Via Twitter: @TheDweck

Basically, the phrase is over: "Don't give me that 'As a father of daughters' bullshit. You shouldn't have to have a daughter to realize women deserve better."

Don't give me that "As a father of daughters" bullshit. You shouldn't have to have a daughter to realize women deserve better
rachel leishman @RachelLeishman

Don't give me that "As a father of daughters" bullshit. You shouldn't have to have a daughter to realize women deserve better

Reply Retweet Favorite
@RachelLeishman / Via Twitter: @RachelLeishman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT