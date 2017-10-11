Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The reporter, Sharon Waxman, wrote that her story was sanitized due to connections between Weinstein and the New York Times, where she was attempting to publish her piece.

Her story was to be about Fabrizio Lombardo, who was rumored to be a "procurer of women" for Weinstein.

"After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted," she wrote.