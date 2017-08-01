BuzzFeed News

A Newspaper Said That Some Millennials Have Never Seen A Cow IRL And Everyone Is Confused

A Newspaper Said That Some Millennials Have Never Seen A Cow IRL And Everyone Is Confused

"After a quick image search I'm ashamed to say that it seems what I've always thought was a cow was actually a tractor."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on August 1, 2017

Are you an older person who hasn't gotten their fill of millennial hating this week? Well the Telegraph newspaper in the UK has a new reason for you to hate them. It claims a study shows one in eight youngsters have never seen a real-life cow.

The study says young people are losing touch with the countryside so much that some only see farm animals on TV. It also says there is a "substantial lack of knowledge among young adults when it comes to basic fruit and vegetables."

"More than half of those polled did not know strawberries are a summer fruit (54%) and nine in ten do not know turnips are best grown in the winter," the newspaper reported.

However, as soon as the article made its way to Twitter, young people began to mercilessly troll it as the latest example of pearl-clutching millennial bashing.

The Telegraph have officially run out of things to attack millennials for

Many people informed the newspaper that yes, they have seen a cow in real life.

rt if you have seen a cow irl

In fact, some even got the chance to PET one.

I, a rare millennial who has not only seen but pet a cow: Im not like other boys

Everyone is feeling so #blessed to be connected to the older generation, not the ruinous younger one.

feeling privileged to have seen a cow https://t.co/g87qjb21kR

Cow-spotting is a rarity among this nature-hating generation.

This hear millennial has placed his hand in a cow. So... that has to count for something? https://t.co/HLhOlV4ze8

One even got a photo of this elusive beast.

@JohnstonJules @AlexFinnis @Telegraph Here's a picture of a cow for you I took just yesterday. 😁

This guy has seen a milk dog or two.

@AlexFinnis I'm greeted by these rather odd looking, yet very friendly doggo's on a daily basis. #UdderNonsense

Other people were totally sincerely thanking the newspaper for introducing them to this very ~serious~ news.

@AlexFinnis @JonBaker You mean this isn't a big Dalmatian?

Um excuse me, what is this?

Apparently only one in eight youngsters have seen a cow in their entire lives. HAVE YOU SEEN ONE TODAY?

"After a quick image search I'm ashamed to say that it seems what I've always thought was a cow was actually a tractor."

@AlexFinnis After a quick image search I'm ashamed to say that it seems what I've always thought was a cow was actu… https://t.co/aivtypHfA4

So if we see a cow, do we get all the benefits of being an older person?

I see several cows every day and yet this has not cured me of my avocado addiction or helped me save for a house de… https://t.co/yHe4picIc3

