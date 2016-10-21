BuzzFeed News

People Are Trolling Eric Trump For Apparently Getting Caught Putting Lemonade In A Free Water Cup

Wow, how will the Trump campaign spin this latest scandal?

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on October 21, 2016, at 12:06 p.m. ET

After the debate on Wednesday night, Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, hit up a West Coast favorite: In-N-Out.

@laraleatrump

As you can see from the photo, Lara Trump opted for a refreshing beverage in the burger chain's trademark palm-tree patterned cup. Eric Trump holds a free, clear, plastic cup, which is supposed to be used for water.

And everyone may have continued to think Trump drank water too, if it wasn't for these meddling kids!

this is a photo of my homey grant with trumps kid at in-n-out &amp; trumps kid is drinking lemonade outta the free wate…
Kush Vonnegut @xwnklmnx

this is a photo of my homey grant with trumps kid at in-n-out &amp; trumps kid is drinking lemonade outta the free wate… https://t.co/A3n1lWnHgf

Oh Eric, what is THAT?

Is that...lemonade...in a FREE WATER CUP????? 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀

@xwnklmnx

In-N-Out's corporate office confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the clear, plastic cups at their restaurants are meant to be used for free water.

Fountain drinks, such as lemonade, are served in white cups with a logo.

The photo of Trump's apparent thievery was shared on Facebook by a guy named Grant, who initially didn't notice the stunning scandal he had just unearthed.

A friend of his, David Winkelman, told BuzzFeed News he noticed the theft and decided to tweet the photo.

"I posted it because its funny to me and seemed harmless," he said. "But at this point in the campaign trail, being well aware of our actions as Americans and children of a presidential candidate is becoming more important than ever."

The photo has since been retweeted more than 8,000 times. People are now hardcore trolling Trump.

@xwnklmnx @WesDorne In a society of my design, THIS would be the scandal that finally brought down Donald Trump. #Lemonadegate
🦃 Eric LaValle 🦃 @EricLaValle

@xwnklmnx @WesDorne In a society of my design, THIS would be the scandal that finally brought down Donald Trump. #Lemonadegate

"I'm sorry but for some reason I find ordering water but then getting lemonade the lowest of the low," one person wrote.

@xwnklmnx @JonBruner I'm sorry but for some reason I find ordering water but then getting lemonade the lowest of the low
Elise Hu (일리스 후) @elisewho

@xwnklmnx @JonBruner I'm sorry but for some reason I find ordering water but then getting lemonade the lowest of the low

They also tried to imagine how Trump would justify his alleged actions.

@xwnklmnx @srsos He'd probably respond to this with, "That makes me smart."
Javgoblin @Javi0usly

@xwnklmnx @srsos He'd probably respond to this with, "That makes me smart."

"Look, you don't get to be a BILLIONAIRE by SPENDING money on lemonade," one person said.

@xwnklmnx look, you don't get to be a BILLIONAIRE by SPENDING money on lemonade
Shoggoth Pizza, KSC @sainttoad

@xwnklmnx look, you don't get to be a BILLIONAIRE by SPENDING money on lemonade

Winkelman said that neither Grant nor his own girlfriend are amused by his viral tweet, but he thinks it is funny.

i chumped trump 😂
Kush Vonnegut @xwnklmnx

i chumped trump 😂

He said he feels like the photo "encapsulates this election."

"My friend is a Trump supporter and was happy to have this photo," he said. "He says Eric seemed like a down to earth guy and now this photo my friend was happy about has become ammo in the anti-Trump machine."

BuzzFeed News has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.

this is my greatest contribution to any presidential election so far
Kush Vonnegut @xwnklmnx

this is my greatest contribution to any presidential election so far

