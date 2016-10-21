People Are Trolling Eric Trump For Apparently Getting Caught Putting Lemonade In A Free Water Cup

Wow, how will the Trump campaign spin this latest scandal?

After the debate on Wednesday night, Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, hit up a West Coast favorite: In-N-Out.

As you can see from the photo, Lara Trump opted for a refreshing beverage in the burger chain's trademark palm-tree patterned cup. Eric Trump holds a free, clear, plastic cup, which is supposed to be used for water.

this is a photo of my homey grant with trumps kid at in-n-out & trumps kid is drinking lemonade outta the free wate… https://t.co/A3n1lWnHgf

And everyone may have continued to think Trump drank water too, if it wasn't for these meddling kids!

Oh Eric, what is THAT?

In-N-Out's corporate office confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the clear, plastic cups at their restaurants are meant to be used for free water.

Fountain drinks, such as lemonade, are served in white cups with a logo.

The photo of Trump's apparent thievery was shared on Facebook by a guy named Grant, who initially didn't notice the stunning scandal he had just unearthed.

A friend of his, David Winkelman, told BuzzFeed News he noticed the theft and decided to tweet the photo.

"I posted it because its funny to me and seemed harmless," he said. "But at this point in the campaign trail, being well aware of our actions as Americans and children of a presidential candidate is becoming more important than ever."