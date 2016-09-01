A Teen Called Out The Restaurant She Worked At For Telling Her To Reuse Chips And Salsa

These details are seriously disgusting, and now the health department is involved.

A teen girl and her mom sparked a health department investigation after she took a stand against reusing chips and salsa in the restaurant where she worked.

Kristie Bowie, of South Haven, Michigan, wrote on Facebook that her 16-year-old daughter had gotten a job at Su Casa restaurant as a busser and had worked there for about a week.

Bowie said her daughter was told during her shift that she should not throw away any "salsa, chips, etc that come back that 'looked' like they haven't been touched."

The teen felt very uncomfortable with this, so asked the restaurant's owner if the edict was true, her mom said.

When he confirmed to her it was, Bowie's daughter decided to quit.

"The owner belittled my daughter telling her she had no common sense and asked her if she is such a clean freak why is her apron dirty," Bowie wrote. "She finished her shift, like a trooper, then left and called her dad in tears."