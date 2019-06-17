A Couple Whose Dog Was Stolen By A Wag Walker Is Calling For A Boycott Of The App

Sophie and Max Troper are calling on other dog owners to boycott Wag after experiencing "every dog parent's worst nightmare."





A couple whose dog was stolen by a dog walker employed by the app Wag are calling on other pet parents to boycott the company until "serious changes" are made.

Sophie and Max Troper live in New York City and adopted their dog Benny in 2015. Sophie told BuzzFeed News that Benny "quickly became an integral part of our family." "Initially, we were planning to only foster him until he found a forever home, but after one night with us we knew he was ours and adopted him," she said. "We didn’t know his official breed or even his actual age, but none of that mattered."



Benny even walked down the aisle at the couple's wedding last year.

The couple began using Wag several months ago, usually multiple times per week. Sophie said they wanted to ensure Benny "was getting a walk and some love during the work day" while they both were away. According to Sophie, she or her husband typically would schedule a walk with Wag, which would then inform them who was assigned to their walk. Then, the walker received a code to a lockbox hanging on their door. Only those assigned via the app were supposed to receive the code, she said. On Thursday, the couple scheduled a walk for Benny as usual. At about 9:30 a.m., they were informed "Christian" was assigned to their walk. However, about an hour later, Sophie said they got another notification that another walker had been assigned. Pretty soon after, the couple got a call from their assigned walker. The walker couldn't find Benny in the apartment. "Initially, we thought he might be hiding somewhere, as dogs tend to do. Max rushed home from work and quickly saw that Benny was gone," Sophie said.

The couple immediately sprung into action, contacting police. They collected video surveillance from surrounding businesses, and eventually found footage of a suspect leaving with Benny in his arms around 11 a.m. "We do not know how or why he picked out Benny, besides being the most adorable guy in the world. He is not a show dog, he is a rescue, he is middle-aged and neutered," Sophie said. They also launched a social media campaign, even getting the attention of actor Olivia Munn, a spokesperson for Wag who is known for her animal rights activism. Sophie said during the investigation and search for Benny they felt totally "stonewalled" by Wag, who she said "made empty promises" about how much they could help and were not responsive during the investigation. In response to the incident, a spokesperson for Wag said they worked directly with the Tropers and law enforcement on the investigation. "Wag! is offering their full, 24-hour support which includes the hiring of a private investigator who is also working alongside the pet parents and local law enforcement during this investigation and a monetary reward for the safe return of Benny," the spokesperson said. On Instagram, Sophie acknowledged the company had a private investigator involved, but said they were "unhelpful." On Friday, New York police found Benny safe and arrested a suspect. Detective Annette Shelton of the NYPD confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the suspect, 21-year-old Christian Madriaga of the Bronx, has been charged with burglary in the case. Sophie said police believe the suspect took Benny to give him as a gift to somebody else, but said she couldn't say much more about the case.

Now that Benny is home safe and sound, Sophie and Max are determined to hold Wag accountable. She said that they weren't able to speak to a security official at Wag until Benny was back home, and they are left with "serious unanswered questions" about how the incident happened. According to Wag, Sophie said, there wasn't a data breach and the company hasn't said if or how the suspect got access to the lockbox. Wag told BuzzFeed News that incidents like the Tropers' are "extremely rare" and always investigated. "Every walk on the Wag! platform is insured and backed by the full support of our Trust and Safety team, which means in the extremely rare case of an incident we are committed to working directly with the pet parent and the appropriate law enforcement agency," the company said.

A company spokesperson didn't respond when asked if they are changing policies after Benny's case. On Instagram, the couple has one message for those who saw their story and tried to help them find Benny: #BoycottWag.





