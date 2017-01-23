People Are In Love With This Dog's Reaction To Seeing His Family On Facetime

Fontanilla told BuzzFeed News that Kygo is "a young and energetic pup."

"He is very, very nice and loves the attention he gets from people. He loves having conversations with my family and I," Fontanilla said.

Fontanilla said that although Kygo is totally a family dog, he and the pup have a "very tight bond."

"I am the one who raised him," Fontanilla said. "I potty-trained him and taught him all his manners and also taught him all the little tricks he knows how to do."

He added: "But although he listens to me the most when it comes to commands, he is no doubt a complete family dog. I can tell that he loves each and everyone in my family equally, as we all take care of him. He is literally the baby in the family."