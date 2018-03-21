Here's A Possible Timeline Of The Alleged Love Affair Between Aubrey O'Day And Donald Trump Jr. Based On Her Social Media Lucky for us, O'Day posted on social media a lot, and we have the receipts. Twitter

Everyone was pretty shook this week when rumors began flying that Donald Trump Jr., the president's son and a married father of five, had an affair a few years ago with Aubrey O'Day, the former Danity Kane singer and Celebrity Apprentice star. Drew Angerer / Getty Images, Instagram

The rumors began to swirl after Trump's wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce last week.

Lucky for those interested, O'Day posts on Twitter and Instagram a lot — and she hasn't been shy with hints about the relationship either. In 2013, she released a breakup track called "DJT," which she told fans was about her ex. @AubreyODay / Twitter

Since I'm a journalist*, I did a deep dive through O'Day's ~showstoppin'~ social media accounts to see what evidence I could find of this alleged ~damaged~ relationship. Here, in order, is everything I found from that time. View this photo on Instagram @AubreyODay / Instagram / Via instagram.com

*Yes, I DO get paid for this!!!!

Us Weekly, O'Day and Trump began their affair in the end of 2011 after meeting on the set of Season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice. In November 2011, O'Day hinted she was happy and in luuuvv. According toO'Day and Trump began their affair in the end of 2011 after meeting on the set of Season 5 ofIn November 2011, O'Day hinted she was happy and in luuuvv. @AubreyODay / Twitter / Via Twitter: @AubreyODay

Although, whoever her lover was, she tweeted things that indicated she was feeling doubts. @AubreyODay / Twitter / Via Twitter: @AubreyODay

However, by Christmas, she posted a photo from her relationship. "My mans Xmas tree. The babe made me a magical tree!" she commented with this TwitPic (aw so quaint). @AubreyODay / Twitter / Via Twitter: @AubreyODay

In March 2012, she posted another picture of her and her boo's "True Love Feet." Um, cute? @AubreyODay / Twitter / Via Twitter: @AubreyODay

And seemed to be pretty sprung. @AubreyODay / Twitter / Via Twitter: @AubreyODay

Through the spring and summer of that year, O'Day continued to post sexy snaps featuring her often-talked-about, but never actually photographed, man. @aubreyoday / Instagram

She did say that he was nerdy, however. @aubreyoday / Instagram

And took her on "romantic getaways! #sex" @aubreyoday / Instagram

She also tweeted multiple times about staying at "the Trump," presumably the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York. @AubreyODay / Twitter

In fact, she said she stayed there so often, she had "hommies [sic]" who gave her the scoop on "enemy creatures" there. @AubreyODay / Twitter / Via Twitter: @AubreyODay

Of course, her fans wanted to know who her mystery guy was. But O'Day said, "... he likes us to remain private." @AubreyODay / Twitter

As the show aired in the spring, O'Day tweeted often about the Trumps. When she was booted in May, she didn't seem that torn up. @AubreyODay / Twitter

And she confirmed someone made a "move" on her during the show. @AubreyODay / Twitter

Also, this 👀. @AubreyODay / Twitter

By the summer, though, trouble was brewing. O'Day's relationship seemed to be on the rocks. @AubreyODay / Twitter

And she posted a lot of sad instas. @aubreyoday / Instagram

There were A LOT of vague-grams. @aubreyoday / Instagram

:( @AubreyODay / Twitter

She also threw some shade at the Trump family in general. @AubreyODay / Twitter

👀 @AubreyODay / Twitter

In 2013, she released her EP, featuring the song "DJT." "I hate you for letting our love die," she sang. @AubreyODay / Twitter

On Tuesday, O'Day posted an Instagram picture amid all the rumors, which some saw as a diss to the first family. "I’m only interested in the things money can’t buy," she wrote. View this photo on Instagram @aubreyoday / Instagram