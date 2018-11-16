These College Students Found A Shrine To Danny DeVito In A Bathroom And Wow This Is Weird
This week, Twitter user @slackerdook and other students at SUNY Purchase revealed possibly the weirdest thing found in a college bathroom (and that's saying something).
It's a shrine to Danny DeVito behind a paper towel dispenser.
Here's a video of how you enter the shrine.
The photos and videos of the shrine soon went viral, because why wouldn't they?
And many students went to go look for themselves.
Even some drag queens showed up for a photoshoot, according to one person on Twitter.
Unfortunately, the shine's viral fame led to its demise. Betsy Aldredge, a spokesperson for SUNY Purchase, told BuzzFeed News it has since been sealed "for safety reasons."
However, the school has invited DeVito to campus to meet his "super fans."
In a follow-up tweet, the school said it hopes the shrine can be installed somewhere else.
So who created the shrine? Aldredge said the school has been told it is the work of a student from the School of Art and Design.
One student, Phillip HoSang, identified himself to Vice as the creator of the shrine. However, Aldredge didn't immediately verify his identity to BuzzFeed News.
Many people online are now mourning the demise of the DeVito shrine, which remains in all of our hearts.
LONG LIVE THE SHRINE.
