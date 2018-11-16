BuzzFeed News

These College Students Found A Shrine To Danny DeVito In A Bathroom And Wow This Is Weird

Unfortunately, the shine's viral fame led to its demise.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 16, 2018, at 11:56 a.m. ET

This week, Twitter user @slackerdook and other students at SUNY Purchase revealed possibly the weirdest thing found in a college bathroom (and that's saying something).

the best thing about my school is the danny devito shrine hidden behind the paper towel dispenser in one of the bathrooms
snootosphere (not responding to dms about shrine) @slackerdook

the best thing about my school is the danny devito shrine hidden behind the paper towel dispenser in one of the bathrooms https://t.co/3jFe0V9eK6

It's a shrine to Danny DeVito behind a paper towel dispenser.

@DannyDeVito yo. My college has a secret room that worships you. Come visit!!!!!!!!! SUNY Purchase come through -me and my friends
Kait @terreeslavie

@DannyDeVito yo. My college has a secret room that worships you. Come visit!!!!!!!!! SUNY Purchase come through -me and my friends https://t.co/6HMqr85HQx

Here's a video of how you enter the shrine.

Hole in a school bathroom that leads to a cavernous shrine to Danny devito
FREE PANERA @pisslorde

Hole in a school bathroom that leads to a cavernous shrine to Danny devito

The photos and videos of the shrine soon went viral, because why wouldn't they?

What in the fuck, this is some horror movie shit.... who tf discovered that little space?? I have so many questions 😂😂
mia sophia 🌹 @buddyevergreens

What in the fuck, this is some horror movie shit.... who tf discovered that little space?? I have so many questions 😂😂 https://t.co/Je1GPT9GAs

And many students went to go look for themselves.

another perspective of the Danny Devito shrine @ SUNY purchase
katie rough @kathIeenann

another perspective of the Danny Devito shrine @ SUNY purchase

Even some drag queens showed up for a photoshoot, according to one person on Twitter.

y'all ever remove the paper towel dispenser from the wall, walk through the wall, which then leads to a danny devito shrine and after a few minutes of being in there a bunch of drag queens come in to do a photoshoot.
emma💐🍓 @emfriedchicken

y’all ever remove the paper towel dispenser from the wall, walk through the wall, which then leads to a danny devito shrine and after a few minutes of being in there a bunch of drag queens come in to do a photoshoot.

Unfortunately, the shine's viral fame led to its demise. Betsy Aldredge, a spokesperson for SUNY Purchase, told BuzzFeed News it has since been sealed "for safety reasons."

R.I.P. Danny devito shrine
anarackz @basedana

R.I.P. Danny devito shrine

However, the school has invited DeVito to campus to meet his "super fans."

We'd like to say we're surprised, but our students are well known for their creativity and sense of humor. @DannyDeVito we'd love to welcome you on campus to meet your super fans.
PurchaseCollege SUNY @SUNY_Purchase

We'd like to say we're surprised, but our students are well known for their creativity and sense of humor. @DannyDeVito we'd love to welcome you on campus to meet your super fans. https://t.co/DqHoN9lCSu

In a follow-up tweet, the school said it hopes the shrine can be installed somewhere else.

So who created the shrine? Aldredge said the school has been told it is the work of a student from the School of Art and Design.

I got to visit the Danny Devito Shrine before it got closed because of people posting it online. HE WILL RISE #DannyDevito #DannyDevitoShrine #SUNYPurchase @DannyDeVito this is why we can't have nice things
CutiePi3 @HeyCutiePi3

I got to visit the Danny Devito Shrine before it got closed because of people posting it online. HE WILL RISE #DannyDevito #DannyDevitoShrine #SUNYPurchase @DannyDeVito this is why we can’t have nice things https://t.co/pgsBU3lU9Q

One student, Phillip HoSang, identified himself to Vice as the creator of the shrine. However, Aldredge didn't immediately verify his identity to BuzzFeed News.

Many people online are now mourning the demise of the DeVito shrine, which remains in all of our hearts.

When you find a hidden shrine to Danny DeVito, don't plaster it's location all over social media. This is what ends up happening. Some things are best left secret.
Red T Raccoon @RedTRaccoon

When you find a hidden shrine to Danny DeVito, don't plaster it's location all over social media. This is what ends up happening. Some things are best left secret. https://t.co/SKeD21zLVc

LONG LIVE THE SHRINE.

Fuck everyone who exposed the dungeon/danny devito shrine 😡 now it's sealed 😡😡😡😡😡 why post things on the internet WHEN YOU CAN JUST EXPERIENCE THEM 😡😡😡😡😡😡 FUCK YOUR CLOUT!
sofia @soapboxxx

Fuck everyone who exposed the dungeon/danny devito shrine 😡 now it's sealed 😡😡😡😡😡 why post things on the internet WHEN YOU CAN JUST EXPERIENCE THEM 😡😡😡😡😡😡 FUCK YOUR CLOUT! https://t.co/xwBB4iHnwX

