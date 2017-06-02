BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Dads Tearing Up The Dance Floor At Their 30th High School Reunion Will Make You Smile

news

These Dads Tearing Up The Dance Floor At Their 30th High School Reunion Will Make You Smile

"The minute we hit that dance floor it was like we went back in time."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 2, 2017, at 12:32 p.m. ET

Skylar Kearney is a fashion designer in NYC and the oldest of her dad, Gregg's, four kids. She told BuzzFeed News her dad has always been a maniac on the dance floor.

&quot;We have been watching him dance around the house since we were kids,&quot; Skylar said of herself and her siblings.Her dad told BuzzFeed News that he definitely considers himself a ~lord of the dance.~&quot;Dancing has always been a passion of mine,&quot; he said.
Skylar Kearney

"We have been watching him dance around the house since we were kids," Skylar said of herself and her siblings.

Her dad told BuzzFeed News that he definitely considers himself a ~lord of the dance.~

"Dancing has always been a passion of mine," he said.

Recently, Gregg attended his 30th high school reunion back in Baltimore. He said he hadn't been to a reunion since he graduated, so he figured he should go to this one.

At the reunion, Gregg said he was happy to catch up with many old friends.&quot;I honestly hadn&#x27;t seen those guys in 30 years,&quot; he said.
Skylar Kearney

At the reunion, Gregg said he was happy to catch up with many old friends.

"I honestly hadn't seen those guys in 30 years," he said.

After a day of events, the party concluded in a banquet at a hotel. Gregg said he saw the dance floor empty, and knew what he had to do. Bust a move, obviously!

So my dad goes to his 30th high school reunion and him &amp; his boys decide to relive the good ole days. 😂
Skylar Marshai @SkylarMarshai

So my dad goes to his 30th high school reunion and him &amp; his boys decide to relive the good ole days. 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

(Luckily for us, Skylar's stepmom caught the whole thing on film).

He kicked it off with some breakdancing, because obvi.

Skylar Kearney
ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, his buddies joined in!

Skylar Kearney

Dance partyyyy!!

Gregg said dancing with his friends brought back great memories.&quot;The minute we hit that dance floor it was like we went back in time,&quot; he said.
Skylar Kearney

Gregg said dancing with his friends brought back great memories.

"The minute we hit that dance floor it was like we went back in time," he said.

When Skylar's stepmom sent her the video, she said she wasn't surprised at all to see her dad's moves. She decided to share it on Twitter, because she thought it was great.

@SkylarMarshai Best thing I've seen on Twitter all day!
Kim Love @kimmaytube

@SkylarMarshai Best thing I've seen on Twitter all day!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My wife was the instigator bc she thinks I'm her one-way ticket to the Ellen show," Gregg joked.

People totally fell in love with the dads' dancing and her tweet has since been retweeted more than 8,000 times.

@SkylarMarshai Tell your dad and his friends that they killed it!
puertoblack @PuertoBlack3000

@SkylarMarshai Tell your dad and his friends that they killed it!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They couldn't stop smiling.

@SkylarMarshai Definitely brought a smile to my face. I hope your dad and his boys know they're famous now! 🔥🔥🔥
Nickels @Ivy_Tarte

@SkylarMarshai Definitely brought a smile to my face. I hope your dad and his boys know they're famous now! 🔥🔥🔥

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others just couldn't handle it.

@SkylarMarshai @AndreaAKAJackie I am *dead*. So glad nobody broke anything. That head spin took me to the ledge.
SoujournerDaTruth @Bukalove04

@SkylarMarshai @AndreaAKAJackie I am *dead*. So glad nobody broke anything. That head spin took me to the ledge.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Omg, this just made my day and it's only 6:40 a.m."

@SkylarMarshai @DwayneDavidPaul Omg, this just made my day and it's only 6:40 am. 😂
Neverly @neverly606

@SkylarMarshai @DwayneDavidPaul Omg, this just made my day and it's only 6:40 am. 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Your dad and his boys are awesome, best thing I've seen in a long time!"

@SkylarMarshai your dad and his boys are awesome, best thing I've seen in a long time! #CrazyGood
Sally @bizzygirl1

@SkylarMarshai your dad and his boys are awesome, best thing I've seen in a long time! #CrazyGood

Reply Retweet Favorite

Both Skylar and her dad said it was incredibly nice that so many people loved the video.

Gregg said they assumed there may be some trolls, but he hasn&#x27;t seen any negative comments.&quot;It really made me feel good that this moment of time is making people happy,&quot; he said.
Skylar Kearney

Gregg said they assumed there may be some trolls, but he hasn't seen any negative comments.

"It really made me feel good that this moment of time is making people happy," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT