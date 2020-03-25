This Guy Got Arrested For Allegedly Pretending To Have The Coronavirus And Going To Walmart In A Viral Video
"If I got it, y'all gonna get it too."
A 31-year-old man from North Carolina has been arrested after allegedly pretending to have the coronavirus and boasting about going to a Walmart in a Facebook video.
Justin M. Rhodes filmed himself walking around a Walmart store in Albemarle last week in a video for his followers.
In the video, he claimed he "definitely tested positive for coronavirus" and was asked to self-quarantine for 14–21 days.
However, he claimed he was asymptomatic but said, "I gotta eat too, so y'all just gotta deal with it."
"If I got it, y'all gonna get it too," he said in the video. “Fuck all y'all, that's how I feel about it.”
The rest of the nearly three-minute video features Rhodes discussing other places he had supposedly been that day and observing others in the store.
It has since been apparently deleted from Facebook, but lives on YouTube where it has been viewed more than 4 million times.
After numerous people reported the video to the Albemarle Police Department, officers began to investigate.
In a statement, Albemarle police said they brought the case to the local health department, which confirmed that "no one in Stanly County has tested positive for the Coronavirus."
On March 20, detectives arrested Rhodes and charged him with felony perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct. His first court appearance in March 30.
Clerks at the Stanly County courthouse said there was no defense attorney listed for Rhodes. He did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Many local residents cheered the arrest of Rhodes on the department's Facebook page.
"Y'all, I've never seen our community come together so much over one post," wrote one person.
"Best corona-related post I've read all day," said another.
