This Guy Got Arrested For Allegedly Pretending To Have The Coronavirus And Going To Walmart In A Viral Video

A 31-year-old man from North Carolina has been arrested after allegedly pretending to have the coronavirus and boasting about going to a Walmart in a Facebook video.

Justin M. Rhodes filmed himself walking around a Walmart store in Albemarle last week in a video for his followers.

In the video, he claimed he "definitely tested positive for coronavirus" and was asked to self-quarantine for 14–21 days.

However, he claimed he was asymptomatic but said, "I gotta eat too, so y'all just gotta deal with it."

"If I got it, y'all gonna get it too," he said in the video. “Fuck all y'all, that's how I feel about it.”



The rest of the nearly three-minute video features Rhodes discussing other places he had supposedly been that day and observing others in the store.

It has since been apparently deleted from Facebook, but lives on YouTube where it has been viewed more than 4 million times.