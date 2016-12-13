Auction For Ivanka Trump Coffee Date Canceled After Questions Raised

While the money was set to be donated to charity, the auction was canceled after questions were raised about selling access to the future First Family.

A charity auction for a coffee date with Ivanka Trump was canceled suddenly Friday after questions were raised over whether the president-elect's daughter was effectively selling access to the future White House.

The charity website, which valued the chat at $50,000, quietly deleted the page for the auction on Friday.

After 10 days, bidding for the coffee date with President-elect Donald Trump's daughter drew 28 bids and had reached $72,888, the New York Times reported.

All proceeds from the coffee date were to go to the Eric Trump Foundation, which was started to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Trump Organization issued a statement to the Times, saying the family wanted to "handle this with proper discretion" after questions arose surrounding the ethics about auctioning access to the president-elect's daughter.