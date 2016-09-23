This Teen And Her Family Threw Her Dad A Surprise Party To Celebrate Every Holiday Before He Deployed

"We did it mainly because not only was he going to miss out on the holidays, we would also be missing him too."

A family in Florida has shown they know how to make the best of any circumstance by throwing their military dad a surprise party to celebrate every holiday before he deployed.

Olivia Clendennin's dad, Al, has deployed one other time before, she told BuzzFeed News.

That time, he missed New Year's and her brother's birthday. This time around, he will be gone for 100 days.

"But with technology, it won't feel like he's that far away," Olivia said.

So, the family decided to make the best of the situation and celebrate all the holidays at once, including his birthday. Olivia's mom came up with the idea, she said.

"We did it mainly because not only was he going to miss out on the holidays, we would also be missing him too," she said. "So, we decided to cram it all in before he left while we were all still together as a family."