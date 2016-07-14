People Are Making Fun Of Chris Christie For Maybe Getting Snubbed For Trump's VP
*Charlie Brown music plays.*
Just a few months ago, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie burst on the scene as a enthusiastic surrogate for Donald Trump.
(Besides the whole is he a hostage or not thing.)
Some people have speculated that Christie's support would be rewarded with a spot as Trump's running mate. And when asked about it in a recent MSNBC interview, Christie acknowledged the possibility was on his mind.
In fact, Christie told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace he would be a little "bothered" if passed over for the job.
“I’m a competitive person, so I’m not gonna say it won’t bother me if I'm not selected,” he said. “Of course it bothers you a little bit, because if you’re a competitive person like I am and you’re used to winning like I am, again, you don't like coming in second. Ever.”
ADVERTISEMENT
So with the news Thursday that Trump might be leaning toward Indiana Gov. Mike Pence for the ticket, many people have been wondering how Christie is taking the news.
They speculated he felt betrayed.
And sad.
Lots of sadness.
ADVERTISEMENT
And of course, Crying Jordan.
As well as some classic memes from Hostage-gate.
(This was a great one).
They wondered what Christie's role in the campaign may be now.
ADVERTISEMENT
Or if he will just be fired.
Imaginations ran wild!
Of course, none of this is confirmed...so maybe everyone is just speculating for nothing. But that isn't stopping the jokes.
Trump is planning to officially announce his running mate on Friday.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.