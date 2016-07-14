BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Making Fun Of Chris Christie For Maybe Getting Snubbed For Trump's VP

politics

People Are Making Fun Of Chris Christie For Maybe Getting Snubbed For Trump's VP

*Charlie Brown music plays.*

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 14, 2016, at 3:11 p.m. ET

Just a few months ago, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie burst on the scene as a enthusiastic surrogate for Donald Trump.

Mike Segar / Reuters

(Besides the whole is he a hostage or not thing.)

Some people have speculated that Christie's support would be rewarded with a spot as Trump's running mate. And when asked about it in a recent MSNBC interview, Christie acknowledged the possibility was on his mind.

Christie sits down with @NicolleDWallace: If you're a competitive person like I am...you don't like coming in 2nd. https://t.co/lsJB35567q
MSNBC @MSNBC

Christie sits down with @NicolleDWallace: If you're a competitive person like I am...you don't like coming in 2nd. https://t.co/lsJB35567q

Reply Retweet Favorite

In fact, Christie told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace he would be a little "bothered" if passed over for the job.

“I’m a competitive person, so I’m not gonna say it won’t bother me if I'm not selected,” he said. “Of course it bothers you a little bit, because if you’re a competitive person like I am and you’re used to winning like I am, again, you don't like coming in second. Ever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So with the news Thursday that Trump might be leaning toward Indiana Gov. Mike Pence for the ticket, many people have been wondering how Christie is taking the news.

Chris Christie today finding out Trump's VP is Mike Pence. Left out in the cold #ChrisChristie #MikePence #TrumpVP
Bobby @bobbyciletti

Chris Christie today finding out Trump's VP is Mike Pence. Left out in the cold #ChrisChristie #MikePence #TrumpVP

Reply Retweet Favorite

They speculated he felt betrayed.

Poor Chris Christie never should have left Jerseyfell #ChrisChristie #MikePence
Jessup At Large @jessupatlarge

Poor Chris Christie never should have left Jerseyfell #ChrisChristie #MikePence

Reply Retweet Favorite

And sad.

Trump: You been good to me, boy, but I'm choosing Mike Pence for VP Chris Christie:
Viktor T. @wondermann5

Trump: You been good to me, boy, but I'm choosing Mike Pence for VP Chris Christie:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lots of sadness.

Back to square one. #sad
Sad Chris Christie @LachrymoseGov

Back to square one. #sad

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And of course, Crying Jordan.

Chris Christie when he heard that Trump picked Mike Pence for VP and not him
Pear Fairy @mallsta

Chris Christie when he heard that Trump picked Mike Pence for VP and not him

Reply Retweet Favorite

As well as some classic memes from Hostage-gate.

Chris Christie, flashing forward to today.
Ronan Farrow @RonanFarrow

Chris Christie, flashing forward to today.

Reply Retweet Favorite

(This was a great one).

For old time's sake.
Carl Quintanilla @carlquintanilla

For old time's sake.

Reply Retweet Favorite

They wondered what Christie's role in the campaign may be now.

Donald Trump: I will have a Taco Bowl Chris Christie: Right away, sir Mike Pence: No guac on mine Chris: ok....
Mark Bit @niTWITbit

Donald Trump: I will have a Taco Bowl Chris Christie: Right away, sir Mike Pence: No guac on mine Chris: ok....

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Or if he will just be fired.

Re-floating this on yet another embarrassing day for Chris Christie
Ian McKenna @Ian_McK_

Re-floating this on yet another embarrassing day for Chris Christie

Reply Retweet Favorite

Imaginations ran wild!

Chris Christie clutches Trump's bag of McDonald's against his chest. He weeps as the food grows cold. Is this all life is? He steals a fry.
Kate Spencer @katespencer

Chris Christie clutches Trump's bag of McDonald's against his chest. He weeps as the food grows cold. Is this all life is? He steals a fry.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, none of this is confirmed...so maybe everyone is just speculating for nothing. But that isn't stopping the jokes.

Caution: the VP choice is not official until Chris Christie is notified of Mr. Pence's standing coffee order.
James Poniewozik @poniewozik

Caution: the VP choice is not official until Chris Christie is notified of Mr. Pence's standing coffee order.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump is planning to officially announce his running mate on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT