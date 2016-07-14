People Are Making Fun Of Chris Christie For Maybe Getting Snubbed For Trump's VP

Just a few months ago, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie burst on the scene as a enthusiastic surrogate for Donald Trump.

(Besides the whole is he a hostage or not thing .)

Christie sits down with @NicolleDWallace: If you're a competitive person like I am...you don't like coming in 2nd. https://t.co/lsJB35567q

Some people have speculated that Christie's support would be rewarded with a spot as Trump's running mate. And when asked about it in a recent MSNBC interview, Christie acknowledged the possibility was on his mind.

In fact, Christie told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace he would be a little "bothered" if passed over for the job.

“I’m a competitive person, so I’m not gonna say it won’t bother me if I'm not selected,” he said. “Of course it bothers you a little bit, because if you’re a competitive person like I am and you’re used to winning like I am, again, you don't like coming in second. Ever.”