BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The College Kid Is Now A Meme Star After His Classmate Filmed Him Saying "Ciao" Around Campus

news

The College Kid Is Now A Meme Star After His Classmate Filmed Him Saying "Ciao" Around Campus

Ryan is like "Damn Daniel," but better.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 19, 2017, at 3:41 p.m. ET

This is Ryan Scott, right, and his new friend, Thomas. Ryan told BuzzFeed News he is a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette studying mechanical engineering.

me and Ryan done blowed up 💪🏾❤️😂#ciao mf
theylove$light_ @Tslight_24

me and Ryan done blowed up 💪🏾❤️😂#ciao mf

Reply Retweet Favorite

He added that he also really likes to dance.

Thomas and Ryan met because Thomas randomly started asking Ryan what "the business" was, and filming it on his Snapchat. Ryan had a great response every time: "Ciao."

At first, Ryan said he wasn&#x27;t too into the videos. He said he didn&#x27;t know Thomas before they started this bit.&quot;At first I was a little shy and uncomfortable, but I eased up after being filmed a couple of times,&quot; he said.
Twitter

At first, Ryan said he wasn't too into the videos. He said he didn't know Thomas before they started this bit.

"At first I was a little shy and uncomfortable, but I eased up after being filmed a couple of times," he said.

Ryan definitely got more confident. His personality really began to shine!

@Tslight_24 YOUR FORGETTING THE BEST VIDEO
lil bit❤︎ @caittttc

@Tslight_24 YOUR FORGETTING THE BEST VIDEO

Reply Retweet Favorite

He became a low-key celeb on campus.

@ITS_JAKE_YO @Tslight_24 Actually it's ULL thoooo🤘
brenae🌟🌿🌻🌏 @brenaebergeron

@ITS_JAKE_YO @Tslight_24 Actually it's ULL thoooo🤘

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

His classmates were in love with him!

@Tslight_24 The return of ciao
han lil @hannaliljeberg_

@Tslight_24 The return of ciao

Reply Retweet Favorite

So Thomas decided to share the videos with the world. He made a compilation of all of his videos, writing, "My fav person on campus goes to Ryan." It went mega-viral.

my fav person on campus goes to Ryan lmao “ciao*”😂
theylove$light_ @Tslight_24

my fav person on campus goes to Ryan lmao “ciao*”😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were in love with Ryan, especially when they saw how he came out of his shell by the end of the video.

y’all deserve everything good, this is too pure https://t.co/QipdtfSfmE
karly @kkarlymolina

y’all deserve everything good, this is too pure https://t.co/QipdtfSfmE

Reply Retweet Favorite

They thought Thomas and Ryan were the GOATs.

name a better duo i'll wait https://t.co/kwHXW5QnKW
Antone @Kxrry__

name a better duo i'll wait https://t.co/kwHXW5QnKW

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Racism ended."

Racism ended https://t.co/KolfX4pwFY
transcended alleys @Roulettista

Racism ended https://t.co/KolfX4pwFY

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I love how in the beginning he thought you were being rude to him but you're boys by the end!!!!"

@Tslight_24 I love how in the beginning he thought you were being rude to him but you're boys by the end!!!!
katie 🌿 @anactualfairy

@Tslight_24 I love how in the beginning he thought you were being rude to him but you're boys by the end!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others low-key had the hots for Ryan.

i’m in love with chow ryan💞💕🌹🌸🌺🥀💕💖
scary spice🔥 @cantbeatjustin

i’m in love with chow ryan💞💕🌹🌸🌺🥀💕💖

Reply Retweet Favorite

And his catchphrase became a meme.

Im going to sleep so in the wise words of ryan "Chow".
husband-material 💍 @bigbank78702

Im going to sleep so in the wise words of ryan "Chow".

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It is pretty relatable to college life, honestly.

Professor: Attendance isn’t mandatory Me:
College Life @CollegeDotLife

Professor: Attendance isn’t mandatory Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

"CHOW."

“The bell doesn’t dismiss you I do” Me:
NO CHILL @NoChillPosts

“The bell doesn’t dismiss you I do” Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or work, or life...

Work: Can you stay a little longer Me:
memes 🎃 @memeprovider

Work: Can you stay a little longer Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ryan said he and Thomas are real friends now.

Ryan say we got some more hot stuff coming soon 🤐be patient #ciao ✌🏾
theylove$light_ @Tslight_24

Ryan say we got some more hot stuff coming soon 🤐be patient #ciao ✌🏾

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They have even posted some videos of themselves dancing together.

@Tslight_24 Best duo out here 😂👐🏽
® @Ryyannnn_

@Tslight_24 Best duo out here 😂👐🏽

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ryan said his new viral fame has "been a ride."

my brudda 💪🏾 @CiaoRyan
theylove$light_ @Tslight_24

my brudda 💪🏾 @CiaoRyan

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I've enjoyed every moment of it, and it makes me so happy that I've made so many other people happy!" he said.

“CIAO”😂 @CiaoRyan @Tslight_24
Drew @drew_benitez

“CIAO”😂 @CiaoRyan @Tslight_24

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the immortal words of Ryan, CIAO!

"You need to improve your handwriting. It takes you 15 minutes to write a word!" First of all,
Ryan Scott @CiaoRyan

"You need to improve your handwriting. It takes you 15 minutes to write a word!" First of all,

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT