Princess Charlotte Is Heading To Her First Day Of School And She Looks So Grown Up

The world may be obsessed with the whole Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thing, but Princess Charlotte is giving them a run for their money with her first day of school pics.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning," Kensington Palace said on Monday.

The littlest royal posed for the photos, taken by proud mom Kate, before starting Willcocks Nursery School.

OMG, she looks so grown up!

Charlotte's school is nearby Kensington Palace, where she lives with her family, the BBC reported when her school choice was announced in December.

She will also be close by Thomas's Battersea, where her big brother George attends primary school.

A spokesperson for the school told the BBC they are "delighted" that the royal family chose their school for their daughter.