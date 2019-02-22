This College Student Hid A Camera To Figure Out How Her Cat Was Escaping A Closed Door, And What She Found Shocked Her

A college student got a huge shock recently when she realized her roommate's cat had figured out how to open a door on his own, and she got the whole thing on tape.

Meet Aliyah Steele and her roommate's cat, Cubby Jay. Steele told BuzzFeed News she is a senior at University of West Georgia studying criminology.

Last August, Steele moved in with her roommate, Ciara Davis, and Cubby Jay. The two women didn't know each other when they moved in, but now Steele says Davis is one of her closest friends.

As for Cubby, Steele said he is "amazing," and Davis calls Cubby Steele's "nephew."

"It’s been an amazing journey living with Ciara and Cubby, and it’s going to be hard when I graduate and move away," Steele said.



Recently, the roommates noticed that Cubby kept getting out from behind closed doors. Steele said they "knew he was getting out, but I was unsure how."

So, she did an experiment. She set up her phone to record and closed the door on Cubby in the bathroom. What she saw amazed her.