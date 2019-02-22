 Skip To Content
This College Student Hid A Camera To Figure Out How Her Cat Was Escaping A Closed Door, And What She Found Shocked Her

"I always knew he was incredible."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 22, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET

A college student got a huge shock recently when she realized her roommate's cat had figured out how to open a door on his own, and she got the whole thing on tape.

Aliyah Steele

Meet Aliyah Steele and her roommate's cat, Cubby Jay. Steele told BuzzFeed News she is a senior at University of West Georgia studying criminology.

Last August, Steele moved in with her roommate, Ciara Davis, and Cubby Jay. The two women didn't know each other when they moved in, but now Steele says Davis is one of her closest friends.

As for Cubby, Steele said he is "amazing," and Davis calls Cubby Steele's "nephew."

"It’s been an amazing journey living with Ciara and Cubby, and it’s going to be hard when I graduate and move away," Steele said.

Recently, the roommates noticed that Cubby kept getting out from behind closed doors. Steele said they "knew he was getting out, but I was unsure how."

So, she did an experiment. She set up her phone to record and closed the door on Cubby in the bathroom. What she saw amazed her.

My roommate’s cat is always breaking out of her bathroom. I set up this hidden camera to find out how...and y’all....i- 😂💀
aliyah @steeleio_

My roommate’s cat is always breaking out of her bathroom. I set up this hidden camera to find out how...and y’all....i- 😂💀

That is one smart kitty!

Aliyah Steele

Steele said she couldn't believe it.

"I was completely astonished," she said. "Very impressed, I had to share it with the world."

She posted the video on Twitter, where many people were similarly impressed by Cubby's skills.

Cue mission impossible theme song https://t.co/IAcrAxJk62
Hamid @itzhamid

Cue mission impossible theme song https://t.co/IAcrAxJk62

But even better, some other cat owners shared videos of their kitties pulling equally impressive stunts.

@steeleio_ this is all my tall ass cat has to do😂
lily @imlilyhernandez

@steeleio_ this is all my tall ass cat has to do😂

Some even got past a LOCKED door???

@steeleio_ My cat does the same shit all the time except the door was locked this time lol
火影 @alex_jaime22

@steeleio_ My cat does the same shit all the time except the door was locked this time lol

And some weren't as...impressive...but are cute nonetheless.

IM IN FUCKING TEARS. MY MOM AND I WANTED TO SEE HOW KIKI TRIES TO OPEN THE DOOR SO I SET UP MY PHONE TO RECORD HIM AND THIS IS WHAT HE DID
ㅤ⏧ @itsbigtee

IM IN FUCKING TEARS. MY MOM AND I WANTED TO SEE HOW KIKI TRIES TO OPEN THE DOOR SO I SET UP MY PHONE TO RECORD HIM AND THIS IS WHAT HE DID

Steele said she has been amazed by the response and loves all the cat videos.

"It’s fantastic. I always knew he was incredible," she said.

