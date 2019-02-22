This College Student Hid A Camera To Figure Out How Her Cat Was Escaping A Closed Door, And What She Found Shocked Her
"I always knew he was incredible."
A college student got a huge shock recently when she realized her roommate's cat had figured out how to open a door on his own, and she got the whole thing on tape.
Meet Aliyah Steele and her roommate's cat, Cubby Jay. Steele told BuzzFeed News she is a senior at University of West Georgia studying criminology.
Last August, Steele moved in with her roommate, Ciara Davis, and Cubby Jay. The two women didn't know each other when they moved in, but now Steele says Davis is one of her closest friends.
As for Cubby, Steele said he is "amazing," and Davis calls Cubby Steele's "nephew."
"It’s been an amazing journey living with Ciara and Cubby, and it’s going to be hard when I graduate and move away," Steele said.
Recently, the roommates noticed that Cubby kept getting out from behind closed doors. Steele said they "knew he was getting out, but I was unsure how."
So, she did an experiment. She set up her phone to record and closed the door on Cubby in the bathroom. What she saw amazed her.
That is one smart kitty!
Steele said she couldn't believe it.
"I was completely astonished," she said. "Very impressed, I had to share it with the world."
She posted the video on Twitter, where many people were similarly impressed by Cubby's skills.
But even better, some other cat owners shared videos of their kitties pulling equally impressive stunts.
Some even got past a LOCKED door???
And some weren't as...impressive...but are cute nonetheless.
Steele said she has been amazed by the response and loves all the cat videos.
"It’s fantastic. I always knew he was incredible," she said.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.