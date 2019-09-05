This Adorable Cat's Facial Marking Looks Like A Penis And It Needs A Home
It makes her unique!
An adorable Ragdoll cat named Daisy has gotten some attention online this week because she has a marking on her face that looks like a penis.
The Mini Cat Commune in Sydney, Australia, took in Daisy and her sister cat in August after their owner passed away, a spokesperson for the group told BuzzFeed News. The owner's family contacted the rescue group to ask if they could take them in.
The spokesperson said that when they brought the two cats to the vet to get checked out, they noticed Daisy's interesting forehead. They said "various jokes came from the vets."
"I mean, we’ve had some wacky cats (and a goat or two), but this one rocked," they said.
Since Daisy is a purebred, the spokesperson said the group got many "breed hunters" inquiring about her once she was posted for adoption.
"Purebred cats move very quickly for the wrong reasons and we had a lot of inquiries for her," they said. "But as there was two of them, it was harder to find a home early."
The group quickly weeded those out, hoping to find Daisy and her sister the perfect home. Then, they posted a photo of Daisy on Facebook, cheekily noting her facial marking.
"Some say she has unfortunate facial markings, but we call it totally unique," they wrote.
The post quickly went "crazy on the internet," as the spokesperson put it.
"Wow, adoption inquiries from as far away as...well, everything is a long way from Australia, but Alaska?" they said.
The group later posted a video of Daisy basking in her new fame. They wrote she is "oblivious to all her new friends."
The spokesperson also had happy news to share. Daisy and her sister are currently doing a "trial adoption" with a "wonderful lady." They said the potential adopter is "giving them the right amount of time and focus to make them a family again."
However, they said the Mini Kitty Commune will not forget Daisy. They are planning on making her one of their mascots in the future.
"We haven’t got an appropriate phallic name yet, but we already have General Mittens and Chairman Meow ..so Chief Willy could work," they said.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.