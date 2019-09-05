The Mini Cat Commune

An adorable Ragdoll cat named Daisy has gotten some attention online this week because she has a marking on her face that looks like a penis. The Mini Cat Commune in Sydney, Australia, took in Daisy and her sister cat in August after their owner passed away, a spokesperson for the group told BuzzFeed News. The owner's family contacted the rescue group to ask if they could take them in. The spokesperson said that when they brought the two cats to the vet to get checked out, they noticed Daisy's interesting forehead. They said "various jokes came from the vets." "I mean, we’ve had some wacky cats (and a goat or two), but this one rocked," they said.

Mini Kitty Cat Commune

Since Daisy is a purebred, the spokesperson said the group got many "breed hunters" inquiring about her once she was posted for adoption. "Purebred cats move very quickly for the wrong reasons and we had a lot of inquiries for her," they said. "But as there was two of them, it was harder to find a home early."

The group quickly weeded those out, hoping to find Daisy and her sister the perfect home. Then, they posted a photo of Daisy on Facebook, cheekily noting her facial marking. "Some say she has unfortunate facial markings, but we call it totally unique," they wrote. The post quickly went "crazy on the internet," as the spokesperson put it. "Wow, adoption inquiries from as far away as...well, everything is a long way from Australia, but Alaska?" they said.

The group later posted a video of Daisy basking in her new fame. They wrote she is "oblivious to all her new friends."