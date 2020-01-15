Caroline Calloway Said She Is Releasing Two Books This Spring

Caroline Calloway says she has written two books, and now you can preorder one of them.

As of Wednesday, her first book, titled Scammer, is available to be ordered in advance of its spring 2020 release. Calloway chose the preorder date because it marks one year since she "went viral as a scam," she wrote on Instagram.

On her website, Calloway told her fans she has been doing "seven years of writing for you and this is the first time you can hold my words."

"The goal of this book is to make a pretty object that you can hug and display and cherish, while also giving you an escape hatch from your life, like all good authors do," she wrote.