“When he did see Eric, all of his nerves melted away."

Val and Heidi Zherelyev's wedding ceremony on June 30 has been a decade in the making. The couple met in high school, and eloped five years ago in San Diego.

Heidi told BuzzFeed News that her husband joined the Navy after high school, and so they decided to get married in a private ceremony in 2013.

The couple lived in California while Val finished his Navy career, including two deployments.

After five years, Val left the Navy and the couple moved home to Arizona.

Heidi said they had dreamed of having a large wedding ceremony, so all their friends and family could finally celebrate with them.

“We have been looking forward to it, and hoping everything was the way we wanted it to be," she said.