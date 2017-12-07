BuzzFeed News

The LAPD Wrote A Message About Saving Pets From The Fires That Will Make Pet Owners Weep

news

"For some it might just be a cat. But to others it’s a friend, a loved one, a companion."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on December 7, 2017, at 11:14 a.m. ET

The LA Police Department touched the hearts of pet owners after sharing a photo of one of its officers saving a cat from the wildfires sweeping the area.

The department shared the photo of the unnamed officer on Wednesday as he helped firefighters with evacuations and rescue operations from the Skirball Fire and Creek Fire.

For some it might just be a cat. But to others it's a friend, a loved one, a companion.
For some it might just be a cat. But to others it's a friend, a loved one, a companion.

The department then shared a message:

For some it might just be a cat. But to others it’s a friend, a loved one, a companion. The #LAPD has a motto, “To Protect and to Serve”, and our officers have been displaying that in many ways during the #CreekFire & #SkirballFire

The photo, and the message, broke many hearts and soon went viral. People were extremely touched.

Many thanked the officer and everyone helping save people and pets from the fires.

To many it's their one and only baby. Thank you for saving someone's baby.
To many it's their one and only baby. Thank you for saving someone's baby.

"This picture hits me to the core and will forever be imprinted in our minds. True Heroes do not discriminate; a life is A Life no matter how small," wrote one person.

THANK YOU to our front line heroes #LAPD #LAFD, all the brave men and women helping out with the #LAFires.
THANK YOU to our front line heroes #LAPD #LAFD, all the brave men and women helping out with the #LAFires.

Many were hoping the kitty would find its way back to its family soon.

This is an awesome hero story! I'm sure this family that lost their cat in the wildfire will be so thankful!
This is an awesome hero story! I'm sure this family that lost their cat in the wildfire will be so thankful!

And others were willing to take the kitty in.

I can foster animals! I'm not too far from the fires but in a safe area!
I can foster animals! I'm not too far from the fires but in a safe area!

Stay safe, police, people, and pets!

