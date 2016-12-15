BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Sharing Pictures Of Bad Food After Trump's Restaurant Was Criticized

news / viral

People Are Sharing Pictures Of Bad Food After Trump's Restaurant Was Criticized

Food fight!

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 15, 2016, at 3:22 p.m. ET

People on Twitter are trolling Trump after a reporter called the food at his eponymous Trump Grill terrible, and the restaurant itself the "worst" in the country.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Tina Nguyen published the scathing review in Vanity Fair on Wednesday, saying the restaurant "reveals everything you need to know about our next president."

vanityfair.com

Along with criticizing the decor, she also writes that the food and drinks at the ~grill~ are just plain unappetizing.

Right-wing Trump Grill defenders will soon insist it's not a Bloody Mary, but a Manhattan clam chowder after the jo… https://t.co/jDedcAfs8u
Nick Mamatas @NMamatas

Right-wing Trump Grill defenders will soon insist it's not a Bloody Mary, but a Manhattan clam chowder after the jo… https://t.co/jDedcAfs8u

Reply Retweet Favorite

For example, this is how she described a cheeseburger served to her and her dining companions:

Renowned butcher Pat LaFrieda once dared me to eat an eyeball that he himself popped out of the skull of a roasted pig. That eyeball tasted better than the Trump Grill’s (Grille’s) Gold Label Burger, a Pat LaFrieda–branded short-rib burger blend molded into a sad little meat thing, sitting in the center of a massive, rapidly staling brioche bun, hiding its shame under a slice of melted orange cheese. It came with overcooked woody batons called “fries”—how can someone mess up fries?—and ketchup masquerading as Heinz. If the cheeseburger is a quintessential part of America’s identity, Trump’s pledge to “make America great again” suddenly appeared not very promising. (Presumably, Trump’s Great America tastes like an M.S.G.-flavored kitchen sponge lodged between two other sponges.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Nguyen's review of the restaurant so enraged the president-elect that he angrily tweeted against Vanity Fair.

Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!" he wrote on Thursday, referring to the magazine's editor.

The magazine tweeted a cheeky response back.

Is this the story that set @realdonaldtrump off this morning? https://t.co/Vnb9cvUmSh
VANITY FAIR @VanityFair

Is this the story that set @realdonaldtrump off this morning? https://t.co/Vnb9cvUmSh

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pretty soon, people on Twitter were trolling Trump over the bad review and his freakout over it.

Read this review of Trump Grill and hollered out loud. Hilarious. Thanks Vanity Fair! ☺️☺️☺️😂😂☺️😄 https://t.co/6V3nG9ex0j
Jacquie @Jacquie228

Read this review of Trump Grill and hollered out loud. Hilarious. Thanks Vanity Fair! ☺️☺️☺️😂😂☺️😄 https://t.co/6V3nG9ex0j

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some, like journalist Olivia Nuzzi, tweeted other questionable items they had been served at da grill.

The man next to me at Trump Grill ordered a vodka martini and this is how it came out.
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

The man next to me at Trump Grill ordered a vodka martini and this is how it came out.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But others tried to imagine what other kind of "bad food" they serve there.

Wow, the Trump Grill really does suck. I ordered the lasagna and this is what I get? #WTF #TrumpGrill
Christmas Patrick @patrickfdelaney

Wow, the Trump Grill really does suck. I ordered the lasagna and this is what I get? #WTF #TrumpGrill

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some got pretty creative.

OMG, you guys, the guy next to me at the Trump Grill ordered a Rum and Coke, and THIS is what he got.
((Notorious MWR ن)) @nowhere_nh

OMG, you guys, the guy next to me at the Trump Grill ordered a Rum and Coke, and THIS is what he got.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, people took the worst photo pictures ever and attributed them to the Trump grill.

I ordered a chicken sandwich at Trump Grill and it was completely raw on the inside
Simon Owens @simonowens

I ordered a chicken sandwich at Trump Grill and it was completely raw on the inside

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And some weren't even food at all.

I ordered the Surf &amp; Turf at Trump Grill and here is how it was served
Jesse Singal @jessesingal

I ordered the Surf &amp; Turf at Trump Grill and here is how it was served

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people wondered if their amateur cooking skills were good enough to make it at the grill.

So you are telling me if that kind of cake iam making. I too can cook at Trump Grill
RIP Glenn Rhee @FrenchKaliforni

So you are telling me if that kind of cake iam making. I too can cook at Trump Grill

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then things just got a little weird.

This was the chicken cutlet I ordered at Trump Grill, I had to send it back, barely even cooked
No, Ben, No! @dtipson

This was the chicken cutlet I ordered at Trump Grill, I had to send it back, barely even cooked

Reply Retweet Favorite

😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳

I just found this in my fried chicken dish I ordered at Trump Grill.
Simon Owens @simonowens

I just found this in my fried chicken dish I ordered at Trump Grill.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Bone app the teeth!

Me at the beginning of 2016 vs. me at the end of 2016. #TrumpGrill
Tyler Molander @TylerMolander

Me at the beginning of 2016 vs. me at the end of 2016. #TrumpGrill

Reply Retweet Favorite

Raise your glasses, Twitter. Cheers!

Twitter: @Olivianuzzi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT