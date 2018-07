People Are Sharing Pictures Of Bad Food After Trump's Restaurant Was Criticized

People on Twitter are trolling Trump after a reporter called the food at his eponymous Trump Grill terrible, and the restaurant itself the "worst" in the country.

Tina Nguyen published the scathing review inon Wednesday, saying the restaurant "reveals everything you need to know about our next president."

Right-wing Trump Grill defenders will soon insist it's not a Bloody Mary, but a Manhattan clam chowder after the jo… https://t.co/jDedcAfs8u

Along with criticizing the decor, she also writes that the food and drinks at the ~grill~ are just plain unappetizing.

For example, this is how she described a cheeseburger served to her and her dining companions:

Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!

Nguyen's review of the restaurant so enraged the president-elect that he angrily tweeted against Vanity Fair.

