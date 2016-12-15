People Are Sharing Pictures Of Bad Food After Trump's Restaurant Was Criticized

People on Twitter are trolling Trump after a reporter called the food at his eponymous Trump Grill terrible, and the restaurant itself the "worst" in the country.

Right-wing Trump Grill defenders will soon insist it's not a Bloody Mary, but a Manhattan clam chowder after the jo… https://t.co/jDedcAfs8u

Along with criticizing the decor, she also writes that the food and drinks at the ~grill~ are just plain unappetizing.

For example, this is how she described a cheeseburger served to her and her dining companions:

Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!

Nguyen's review of the restaurant so enraged the president-elect that he angrily tweeted against Vanity Fair.

"Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!" he wrote on Thursday, referring to the magazine's editor.