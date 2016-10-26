People Are Trolling This Woman Who Put A Store On Blast For Having A Kitty Inside

As residents and visitors to NYC know, bodega cats are one of the great treasures of the city.

Many New York City bodegas have a cat in their store to keep the rodent population under control, and many city-dwellers consider them a staple of local establishments. There is even an Instagram account dedicated to the furry friends.

Just look at this little guy keeping his store clean!

The woman said she had ordered from the store, S.K. Deli Market in the East Village, before and liked them.

However, to her "dismay" when she visited in real life they had a cat perched on a beer display.

"Besides being allergic to cats, I wonder what the health code says about this?" she wrote.

The review now appears to have been deleted.