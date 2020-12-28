 Skip To Content
Here Are All The Best Memes And Jokes About Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish Heritage Scandal

By Stephanie McNeal

December 28, 2020

If you weren't on the internet this weekend, you may have missed a confusing yet somewhat hilarious scandal sweeping the nation. Hilaria Baldwin, the yoga influencer wife of Alec Baldwin, has been accused of exaggerating her Spanish heritage by faking an accent and changing her birth name, Hilary.

If you missed it, here's an explainer with some of the key points floating around. But to catch you up to speed, Hilaria's now-deleted CAA profile said she was born in Spain, she has been referred to in the press as "Spanish" for years, and has spoken in interviews with an accent that comes and goes. Alec has also referred to his wife as being "from Spain," the press has said her family is from the country, and the couple's five children all have Spanish names.

However, people online are now claiming Hilaria, born Hilary Thomas, has been exaggerating her Spanish roots and was actually born and attended school in Boston. They reference a Boston Herald article from 2012 which explains Hilaria's ties to the area, her name change, and have also dug deep into the heritage of her parents and grandparents (Hilaria's parents do currently live in Spain, where they retired after long careers in Boston).

Others have pointed out how it is problematic for an American to appropriate an immigrant experience, no matter how close they may feel to a culture.

hilaria baldwin is so privileged she thinks that changing her background and identity into someone more “ethnic” will make her more “special” meanwhile lots of immigrants anglicize their names and struggle w ppl pronouncing their names wrong just to fit in :/
sherry🥺 @sherrysworld

hilaria baldwin is so privileged she thinks that changing her background and identity into someone more “ethnic” will make her more “special” meanwhile lots of immigrants anglicize their names and struggle w ppl pronouncing their names wrong just to fit in :/

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hilaria addressed the rumors over the weekend, saying that she split time between Spain and Boston as a child and was raised bilingual, so she feels she belongs to both cultures. She also said she was raised being called both Hilaria and Hilary. Alec has also defended her, as has her stepdaughter, Ireland.

For whatever reason (we are bored), the story has captivated many of us. And despite the Baldwins' attempt to clarify the situation, the story has only grown.

There are a lot of rumors flying around, and I invite you to fall down those rabbit holes. Of course, the memes are also flowing. And TBH, they are really, really funny. This is a classic.

Hillary and Hilaria
reid @thereidfeed

Hillary and Hilaria

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lots of pop culture fits.

Me: Referencing the Bridesmaids plane scene in 2020 is cringe. Also me: Is this Hilaria Baldwin.
Louis “All Is Calm, All Is Bright”-zman @LouisPeitzman

Me: Referencing the Bridesmaids plane scene in 2020 is cringe. Also me: Is this Hilaria Baldwin.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The hilaria baldwin lies are reminding me of when b*n affl*ck lied about his phoenix back tattoo and said it was for a role
Sophia Benoit @1followernodad

The hilaria baldwin lies are reminding me of when b*n affl*ck lied about his phoenix back tattoo and said it was for a role

Reply Retweet Favorite


The original Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Ryan Kardashian Jenner @ryanbailey25

The original Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Reply Retweet Favorite

As does current events.

@The_Law_Boy I wonder if Hillary and Hilaria are each getting $600
Jimmy Doe @JustNotTheSam

@The_Law_Boy I wonder if Hillary and Hilaria are each getting $600

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people are joking about their own ~~new backstories~~.

#hilariabaldwin is an inspiration. I have been to Paris twice and pronounce croissant with an accent. See me.
Steph @Stephanienina

#hilariabaldwin is an inspiration. I have been to Paris twice and pronounce croissant with an accent. See me.

Reply Retweet Favorite
If #hilariabaldwin vacationing in Mallorca as a child makes her a Spaniard; than all those summers at Walt Disney World makes me Mary Fuckin’ Poppins.
Christine Marie 🌹 @christinemariej

If #hilariabaldwin vacationing in Mallorca as a child makes her a Spaniard; than all those summers at Walt Disney World makes me Mary Fuckin’ Poppins.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Also this def needs to happen, right?

Hilaria Baldwin needs to take this whole mess to the Red Table...or as she would say, the Mesa Roja.
Julia Young @okjulia

Hilaria Baldwin needs to take this whole mess to the Red Table...or as she would say, the Mesa Roja.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And then a lot of people just wanted to know more.

I think Hilaria Baldwin did the sitcom thing of telling a big lie to get Alec to notice her. And her friends were like “this will never work out, Hilaria, are you going to pretend to be Spanish forever?” And she was like “I guess”
Carrie Rosen @carrierosen

I think Hilaria Baldwin did the sitcom thing of telling a big lie to get Alec to notice her. And her friends were like “this will never work out, Hilaria, are you going to pretend to be Spanish forever?” And she was like “I guess”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me, unable to stop reading about Hilaria Baldwin:
jordyn volk @jordynvolk

Me, unable to stop reading about Hilaria Baldwin:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me trying to explain the #hilariabaldwin “Spanish” drama to my husband this morning. 2020 has me in desperate need of celebrity scandals.
Ashleigh Brown @ashleigh_brown1

Me trying to explain the #hilariabaldwin “Spanish” drama to my husband this morning. 2020 has me in desperate need of celebrity scandals.

Reply Retweet Favorite

No matter what is actually going on here, thank you, Hilaria. This scandal has been a great distraction from the shitshow that is 2020.


