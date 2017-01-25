BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Girls Are Asking Their Boyfriends If They Know What A Beauty Blender Is With Hilarious Results

news

Girls Are Asking Their Boyfriends If They Know What A Beauty Blender Is With Hilarious Results

"A clown nose."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 25, 2017, at 11:24 a.m. ET

On Tuesday, vlogger Selena Faye posed a challenge to the women of the world. Text a boy a picture of a Beautyblender to see what they think it is.

Ok, send your boyfriend (or male friend) this pic asking him "what is this?" Screenshot his response and reply und… https://t.co/9lIfZknTab
$elena Faye👑 @_SelenaFaye

Ok, send your boyfriend (or male friend) this pic asking him "what is this?" Screenshot his response and reply und… https://t.co/9lIfZknTab

Reply Retweet Favorite

Faye told BuzzFeed News she got the idea when she was chatting with a guy friend.

"I was texting a guy friend and he just swore he pays so much attention, even when I'm doing my makeup," she said. "So I sent him a pic of the beauty blender and asked him, 'what's this?' And his reply was 'a makeup brush' he was so wrong."

She said she decided to tweet about it "for the laughs."

" I thought it was so funny," she said.

Many women decided to try out her challenge, and the results were seriously hilarious.

Twitter

A lot of dudes described it as an "egg," which isn't bad TBH.

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

"A pink soft egg."

Twitter

Other guys got a little more creative. "A klown nose."

Twitter

"Boob stuffing."

Twitter

"Apple."

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

"A stress egg."

Twitter

Oh, come on!

Twitter

Some poor gents still didn't really get it, even after it was explained to them.

Twitter

But some got pretty close!

Twitter

And then there is this guy, who is the real MVP.

Twitter

Don't worry, guys, we admit they do look like eggs.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beautyblender
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT