BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Ragging On Jared Kushner For His Outfit In Iraq

news

People Are Ragging On Jared Kushner For His Outfit In Iraq

"When you have war at 7 but a croquet game at 8."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 6, 2017, at 3:58 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, Trump adviser Jared Kushner met with US service members in Qayyarah West Airfield in Iraq.

He was accompanied by Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, among other officials.
Flickr: thejointstaff

He was accompanied by Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, among other officials.

After photos of the meeting were released, people started to rag on Kushner saying he looked totally out of his element.

Flickr: thejointstaff

They particularly zeroed in on a photo of Kushner wearing a suit, sunglasses, and a bulletproof vest with his name written on it.

I can't even imagine what the uniformed soldiers were thinking when Jared showed up in a sportscoat and designer sh… https://t.co/bgkZ4kPbbb
chaps @UncleChaps

I can't even imagine what the uniformed soldiers were thinking when Jared showed up in a sportscoat and designer sh… https://t.co/bgkZ4kPbbb

Reply Retweet Favorite

People said the photo was pure gold.

coincidentally, j kush's iraq look is also what every princeton bro wear to nj country clubs
Gabriela Barkho @gabrielabarkho

coincidentally, j kush's iraq look is also what every princeton bro wear to nj country clubs

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Many thought he looked like he was ready for the Iraqi country club.

When you have war at 7 but a croquet game at 8
Orli Matlow @HireMeImFunny

When you have war at 7 but a croquet game at 8

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Jared #Kushner modeling this season's casual war-zone wear for rich kids #kushtakesiraq #yachtclub."

Jared #Kushner modeling this season's casual war-zone wear for rich kids #kushtakesiraq #yachtclub
Jenny C. @feetoffancy

Jared #Kushner modeling this season's casual war-zone wear for rich kids #kushtakesiraq #yachtclub

Reply Retweet Favorite

They wondered what he was asking the service members...

Jared Kushner to U.S. military: But is there polo in Iraq? https://t.co/J4sep3Rpa8
Aks @weusedtobehuman

Jared Kushner to U.S. military: But is there polo in Iraq? https://t.co/J4sep3Rpa8

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or what he was sending to his wife, Ivanka, back home.

You know Jared snapped this to Ivanka with the sunglasses emoji.
Adam Smith @asmith83

You know Jared snapped this to Ivanka with the sunglasses emoji.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Here's Jared Kushner ready for a yacht party in Iraq."

Here’s Jared Kushner ready for a yacht party in Iraq https://t.co/32DIfiehCp #trends
Technepedia @Technepedia

Here’s Jared Kushner ready for a yacht party in Iraq https://t.co/32DIfiehCp #trends

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others saw it through the lens of pop culture.

If Wes Anderson made a war movie.
Mark Harris @MarkHarrisNYC

If Wes Anderson made a war movie.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some, of course, took the opportunity to troll Pepsi.

wow this ray-bans ad is even worse than pepsi's
keely flaherty @flahertykeely

wow this ray-bans ad is even worse than pepsi's

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Just out of frame in Jared Kushner's right hand is a can of Pepsi."

Just out of frame in Jared Kushner's right hand is a can of Pepsi
Aaron Wardrum @AaronWardrum

Just out of frame in Jared Kushner's right hand is a can of Pepsi

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Others imagined him as great ~soldiers~ from TV, like Buster Bluth from Arrested Development

Big Army day for Jared Kushner!
brandon® @brandojerg

Big Army day for Jared Kushner!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nailed it.

Found one more photo of Jared Kushner in Iraq
Nick Wing @nickpwing

Found one more photo of Jared Kushner in Iraq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Heyyy, brother.

Jared Kushner returns from Iraq
SCM87 @SCWM87

Jared Kushner returns from Iraq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Who wore it better? I think the answer is obvious here.

Johnny McNulty @JohnnyMcNulty

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT