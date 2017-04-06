People Are Ragging On Jared Kushner For His Outfit In Iraq
"When you have war at 7 but a croquet game at 8."
On Tuesday, Trump adviser Jared Kushner met with US service members in Qayyarah West Airfield in Iraq.
After photos of the meeting were released, people started to rag on Kushner saying he looked totally out of his element.
They particularly zeroed in on a photo of Kushner wearing a suit, sunglasses, and a bulletproof vest with his name written on it.
People said the photo was pure gold.
Many thought he looked like he was ready for the Iraqi country club.
"Jared #Kushner modeling this season's casual war-zone wear for rich kids #kushtakesiraq #yachtclub."
They wondered what he was asking the service members...
Or what he was sending to his wife, Ivanka, back home.
"Here's Jared Kushner ready for a yacht party in Iraq."
Others saw it through the lens of pop culture.
And some, of course, took the opportunity to troll Pepsi.
"Just out of frame in Jared Kushner's right hand is a can of Pepsi."
Others imagined him as great ~soldiers~ from TV, like Buster Bluth from Arrested Development
Nailed it.
Heyyy, brother.
Who wore it better? I think the answer is obvious here.
