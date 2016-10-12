BuzzFeed News

People Are Freaking Out Over This Baby Who Was Caught Sleeping Standing On Her Head

"Do I call the parents or the exorcist?"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on October 12, 2016, at 2:52 p.m. ET

Mikaela Long is a social media personality who has gained a ton of followers by posting funny videos on Vine. She recently shared an experience she had babysitting that has a ton of people going, "WTF?"

Long wrote that she was watching her niece for the first time ever when she saw...this...on the baby monitor.

What the...?

"This is my first time babysitting and idk where I went wrong but my niece is currently asleep on her head," Long wrote.

She added: "Do I call the parents or the exorcist?"

Her tweet was retweeted more than 50,000 times, with many people saying they would be totally freaked out by the scene.

Jeffery Walter

@MikaelaLong if it were me:

"Thought this was a clip from Paranormal Activity," one person wrote.

👑

@MikaelaLong thought this was a clip from Paranormal Activity 😖

Others, however, said the strange sleeping pose was no big deal.

WIN DI GO!!

@MikaelaLong @djolder lil kids are flexible and do stuff like that bc they don't know its not possible yet. Just settle her. She'll be ok

And others were low-key jealous of the baby.

unbothered.

@MikaelaLong been trying to do this yoga pose for months smh.

The child's mother, who asked BuzzFeed News not to use her name, confirmed that this is something the girl has been doing a lot lately when she is sleeping.

"She's been quite acrobatic lately," she said.

She confirmed that her child has been sleeping ON HER HEAD, and said she really doesn't know how she does it.

"It baffles me as well," she said.

However, the mother added that the pose isn't dangerous and there isn't any reason to be worried. She said her daughter eventually ends up in a more ~normal~ sleeping position.

"i think it's just her settling down and getting comfortable," she said.

For her part, Long has enjoyed everyone's responses and is now posting memes about the photo.

Mikaela Long

wow who else remembers how scary paranormal activity was ?????

