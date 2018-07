On Sunday, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced that his company would commit to hiring 10,000 refugees at Starbucks locations around the globe — including in the US — and criticized President Trump's immigration ban.

"We are developing plans to hire 10,000 [refugees] over five years in the 75 countries around the world where Starbucks does business," Schultz said in a letter to employees. "And we will start this effort here in the U.S. by making the initial focus of our hiring efforts on those individuals who have served with US troops as interpreters and support personnel."