A Scientist And Her 3-Year-Old Son Are Seriously Injured After Being Attacked By A Giraffe

An American scientist and her 3-year-old son are seriously injured after they were attacked by a giraffe near their home on a wildlife preserve in South Africa.

Katy Williams, 35, and her son Finn were outside their home at the Blyde Wildlife Estate when the attack occurred, according to a statement to BuzzFeed News from the family's attorney, Marina Botha.

Finn was waiting outside for his father, Sam Williams, to return from a run when he was attacked, the statement added.



Sam, a British citizen, was able to chase the giraffe away and call for help after jogging up to the scene.

As of Friday, both the mother and son are stable but remain under sedation, according to the statement. Katy underwent a successful surgery on Thursday, and now will be given "time to heal," the statement said. The doctors are "satisfied" with her condition.

Finn suffered a brain injury and remains in critical condition. The full extent of the child's injuries are not yet known.