A Sorority Girl Says Her Sorority Secretly Filmed Her Half-Naked And Then Kicked Her Out The college student claims she was threatened over the video by the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority after she was filmed without her consent and then kicked out of her chapter. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

A college student in Texas is suing her sorority, claiming she was secretly filmed dancing in her underwear during an initiation event, bullied, and then kicked out of the chapter. View this post on Facebook facebook.com

The Southern Methodist University student, identified only as "Jane Doe," filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Dallas, according to a statement from her attorney, Rogge Dunn. She names Kappa Kappa Gamma's national chapter and two of its employees as defendants in the complaint. Dunn said his client is asking for the video of herself and several other sorority sisters to be given to a neutral third party, and for the defendants to identify who saw the footage. She is also asking for more than $1 million in damages and for all copies to be destroyed, Fox4 reported.

The student claims that she participated in a long-standing sorority ritual in January, during which members sing and dance in their underwear for the new members, Dunn said. Instagram

The women, Dunn added, were encouraged to keep the ritual secret. Some of the sisters, who danced to Carrie Underwood's "Cowboy Casanova," were topless, though "Jane Doe" was not, the Dallas Morning News reported. Dunn claims the women were told they couldn't film or take pictures of the event, but unbeknownst to them, they were being filmed the whole time. "A camera was installed in the same room and recorded the event without their knowledge or permission," the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Somehow, the national chapter of the sorority discovered the video and began to "bully" Jane Doe and the others over it, the Dallas Morning News reported. Instagram

Representatives from the national chapter allegedly showed the video to other sorority sisters, and demanded they identify the girls in the video. "They said, 'We've seen the video, and if you don't cooperate, we're going to turn it over to SMU administration,'" Dunn told the Dallas Morning News. "They used it as a threat." The lawsuit states the sorority officials did so to prevent the video from coming out and embarrassing the sorority, Fox 4 reported. The national organization then kicked out Jane Doe and 17 other sorority members, and put 10 others on probation. Dunn said in the statement that the recording was clearly illegal. "You would think the recent news about the court decisions in the Erin Andrews and Hulk Hogan cases would make Kappa Kappa Gamma approach this differently," he said. "Not only did Kappa Kappa Gamma require my client and her sorority sisters to participate in this ritual, they secretly recorded a video and then showed it to others without their permission, which is a clear violation of Texas law."

Dunn told the Dallas Morning News that "Jane Doe" is extremely upset about what happened. View this post on Facebook facebook.com

"She's been such a successful student and is less than two months away from graduation. This is supposed to be the happiest time in a Kappa senior's life," he told the newspaper. BuzzFeed News has contacted Dunn for comment. A spokeswoman for the sorority told BuzzFeed News in a statement that the organization has "high standards" for conduct, and stands by their investigation into the incident. "While it is inappropriate to discuss a matter in litigation, Kappa Kappa Gamma is confident our review of the incident that occurred in the Dallas chapter was timely, fair, and thorough, as were the actions taken against the individuals involved," Laura Barnett said.