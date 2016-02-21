This Guy Watched His Megabus Explode And Tweeted The Whole Thing

"They're sending another Megabus to pick you guys up."

A travel reporter for the New York Times ended up reporting on a different type of travel experience on Sunday when the Megabus he was on "exploded."

An hour into trip, turning around to "switch buses." Currently learning that on @megabus, you get what you pay for.

Peterson reported that things seemed off about an hour into the trip, when the driver told the passengers they needed to turn around to "switch buses."

Peterson wrote that before this, the bus stopped on the shoulder a few times and the driver got out.

Someone on the top deck eventually says: "we should get off of this bus." So we all get out. People trying to get their luggage. Small fire.

Soon after turning around, the bus had a flat tire. The driver told the passengers they didn't need to get out, but Peterson said smoke soon began pouring out of the bus.

"Someone on the top deck eventually says, 'we should get off of this bus,'" he wrote. "So we all get out."

The bus pulled over in the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.