A Mom Has Shared Chilling Photos Of Her Son In The Same Spot As The Disney World Alligator Attack

Jennifer Venditti Roye is trying to show parent-shamers how safe the area seemed to be before the attack.

A mom is sharing photos of her toddler son playing in the exact spot of the alligator attack that killed 2-year-old Lane Graves at a Disney World resort, in an attempt to show other parents how safe the area seemed to be.

Jennifer Venditti Roye, a mom of three from Massachusetts, was vacationing at Disney World with her son Channing at the same time that Lane was killed by the alligator.

She told People that she and her son had been hanging out at the Seven Seas Lagoon at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the same resort where the fatal attack occurred.

She said the area seemed to be completely safe.

"Not at all did that cross my mind that there would be alligators in that area," Venditti Roye says. "There were tons of families just roasting marshmallows. The Grand Floridian had provided the activity for kids, right there on the beach."