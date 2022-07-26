Unfortunately, I Am Too Pretty To Quit Instagram

Despite complaints about the new, influencer-drenched feed, Instagram still fills a need for the online community — a place to post.

Discerning Instagram users such as yourself and Kylie Jenner have noticed that the app sucks lately. Your feed is suddenly full of Reels videos and recommendations from random accounts, and you’re seeing less of your actual friends, as Instagram frantically tries to compete with TikTok. You and Kylie are unhappy about these changes. Maybe you’re even making noise about quitting. But not me. I regret to inform you that I’m just too cute to quit.

“More and more of Instagram is going to be video over time,” head of Instagram Adam Mosseri announced on Tuesday, in a video that made him look like a father sitting his children down to read Llama Llama Red Pajama for the 40th time. “We’re going to need to evolve, because the world is changing, and we’re going to have to change along with it.”