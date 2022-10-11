NYC's Newest Built-For-Instagram Skyscraper Has A Ton Of Photo Opportunities And Also Huge Crowds

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.

Summit One Vanderbilt has become the trendiest built-for-Instagram location to announce your sexy Big Apple trip. Pose for photos amid a flurry of gigantic silver balls. Take a pic sitting on a glass floor with Manhattan’s tightly packed buildings below (often captioned “head in the clouds”).

The skyscraper opened last October, and already over 258,000 Instagram posts have tagged it.