I Drank Pepsi Milk And I Hate You All

In Slack, our executive editor for news asked this question: “i have a serious q.... do people actually put milk in their pepsi? to create... pilk.”

Pilk is back, apparently, and better than ever. This meme recipe of soda and milk has been around since the 1970s, but has had recurring popularity online since 2020. Now, the recipe to create pilk has been repurposed into a TikTok trend. Some have made pilk cheese. Others have caught the overflow pilk foam and made gerbil water feeder-like contraptions to consume their pilk. On Thursday, Pepsi themselves released an ad of Lindsay Lohan making some pilk for Santa.

Unfortunately that meant I simply had to try it. I expected it to be bad. There have been so many dairy-and-soda combinations — egg creams (chocolate syrup, seltzer water, milk), root beer floats (soda and ice cream), the vanilla creamer and Coca-Cola trend — but all of them have a sweet dairy ingredient, not just plain milk. I guessed pilk would taste like a root beer float that was left out in the sun for several weeks.