A Person Of Interest In The Killing And Dismembering Of Four Men In Oklahoma Has Been Arrested In Florida

A man considered a person of interest in the killing and dismembering of four men in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, has been arrested in Florida after going missing.

Joe Kennedy, 67, the owner of two scrapyards that the four victims had visited, was arrested Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, in a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice told BuzzFeed News in a statement that a warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to a 2012 shooting case. No charges have yet been filed in the recent deaths.

Volusia County jail records show he was in custody on Tuesday without bond on suspicion of grand theft and two counts of being a fugitive from justice.

