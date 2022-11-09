The “Red Wave” Was More Of A Meme Opportunity Than Any Big Political Swing

To commemorate Election Day, conservatives took to Elon Musk’s disintegrating platform to project the end of Democratic representation. “This election must be, for the Democrats, an EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT,” conservative commentator Monica Crowley tweeted.

#RedWaveComing trended Tuesday afternoon as pro-MAGA tweeters used Donald Trump’s adored “red wave” phrase for Republican candidates attempting to clinch crucial seats. One meme was shared widely — a self-explanatory image of a big crimson wave coursing through a neon blue sky.

The red wave didn't materialize for Republican Mayra Flores in her reelection bid for Texas's 34th Congressional District — she ultimately lost to Democratic challenger Vicente Gonzalez. Flores had tweeted the red wave meme early on Election Day with the caption “TODAY’S FORECAST.”