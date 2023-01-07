"M3GAN' Cannot, And Will Not, Stop Serving Cunt

The movie’s story centers around a creepy killer android doll that learns an affinity for murder, but this campy horror film has become a darling of the internet thanks to the fanfare around its publicity rollout. Featuring live performances of M3gan dolls dancing, it’s become the center of Twitter and TikTok discourse — #m3gandance has garnered over 147 million views on TikTok, and has inspired users online to label her as a gay icon.



On release day, the stunts continued. Crews dressed as hordes of M3gan dolls posted from the New York City subways, scared passersby outside Radio City Music Hall, danced silently atop the Empire State Building, and performed at a premiere showing. In Los Angeles, another M3gan crew spooked people and performed their creepy dance at a football game.