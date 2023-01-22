Kylie Jenner Finally Shared Her Baby Son's Name Along With Some Cute Photos Of The "Young King"

Kyle Jenner and Travis Scott's second child, who we now know is named Aire Webster, was born almost one year ago.

Kylie Jenner has finally shared her son’s name and face with the world for the first time.

Nearly a year ago, Kylie and Travis Scott announced that she had given birth to a son, on Feb. 2, 2022 — one day after the birthday of their daughter and first child, Stormi Webster.

The couple had been fairly quiet about sharing personal information about their newborn, only posting occasional photos without his face. Shortly after his birth, Kylie announced that they had decided on the name Wolf, but later said they had changed their minds about the name.

Since then, fans have speculated about what the young member of the Kardashian/Jenners could be named. Those rumors have now been laid to rest as Kylie finally shared her second child's name along with a carousel of photos showcasing his face.

"AIRE 🤍," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Fans have argued that the digital presence of the Kardashian/Jenner children has played an important role in the family's success, with the name reveals of children like North West and Stormi sparking major media attention and providing focal points for marketing the family’s products and brands.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Several Kardashian/Jenners flocked to the comments section of Kylie's post to share their excitement.

“I love you Aire Webster,” Kris Jenner wrote.

“The king!!! Young king!!!!! 👑🤍🐐👑❤️,” Khloe Kardashian said.

Other celebrities also shared messages of love.

“he’s so handsome 😭 ,” Chloe Bailey wrote in the comments.

“😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Aire angel,” Hailey Bieber said.

