Kodak Black Was Arrested Again In Florida, This Time On Suspicion Of Drug Trafficking

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on suspicion of drug possession and trafficking little more than two years after former president Donald Trump commuted his federal prison sentence for weapons-related charges.

Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was reportedly pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol on Friday afternoon due to “windows tinted darker than the legal limit.” Trooper Alex Camacho told local outlets that they then smelled cannabis and searched the car. Inside, they found almost $75,000 in cash and 31 oxycodone pills. Black’s license and tags were also expired, authorities said. Black is currently in Broward County Jail, where his bond is listed at $75,000.



“​​Never judge a case based on an arrest,” his attorney, Bradford Cohen, said in a statement on Saturday. “There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly."