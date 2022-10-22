Thousands Marched In Solidarity With Iranian Women After Mahsa Amini Died In Custody Of Morality Police

Thousands of people across the globe on Saturday marched in solidarity with the anti-government demonstrations in Iran as violent police crackdowns have continued against people who speak out against Iran's mandatory hijab laws.

In Berlin, police estimated that about 37,000 people had joined the German demonstration on Saturday afternoon. In Washington, DC, hundreds marched on the National Mall waving Iranian flags, chanting, "Be scared. Be scared. We are one in this." Several universities within Tehran staged more demonstrations on Sunday.



The outcry was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who died on Sept. 16 while in custody of Iran's morality police. She was arrested for wearing tight pants and "improperly" wearing her hijab. Her family later spoke out saying they believed she was tortured and killed.

Protests spread in Iran, with many calling for a downfall of the conservative regime — and international voices joined in quickly to criticize Iran's theocratic rule and brutal suppression of protesters. President Joe Biden condemned Iran's actions earlier this month.

From Tokyo to London and Sydney, here are a some of the images that captured the marches this weekend: