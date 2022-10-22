Thousands Marched In Solidarity With Iranian Women After Mahsa Amini Died In Custody Of Morality Police

Protesters around the world gathered to protest Iran's crackdown after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who died while in custody of the country's morality police.

By
Steffi Cao
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Thousands of people across the globe on Saturday marched in solidarity with the anti-government demonstrations in Iran as violent police crackdowns have continued against people who speak out against Iran's mandatory hijab laws.

In Berlin, police estimated that about 37,000 people had joined the German demonstration on Saturday afternoon. In Washington, DC, hundreds marched on the National Mall waving Iranian flags, chanting, "Be scared. Be scared. We are one in this." Several universities within Tehran staged more demonstrations on Sunday.

The outcry was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who died on Sept. 16 while in custody of Iran's morality police. She was arrested for wearing tight pants and "improperly" wearing her hijab. Her family later spoke out saying they believed she was tortured and killed.

Protests spread in Iran, with many calling for a downfall of the conservative regime — and international voices joined in quickly to criticize Iran's theocratic rule and brutal suppression of protesters. President Joe Biden condemned Iran's actions earlier this month.

From Tokyo to London and Sydney, here are a some of the images that captured the marches this weekend:

Berlin

Protestors march in Berlin in solidarity with women and protestors.
Maja Hitij / Getty Images
A protestor&#x27;s sign reads &quot;my favorite season is the fall of the mullah regimes.&quot;
Maja Hitij / Getty Images
Protestors wave Iranian flags at a protest in Berlin.
Maja Hitij / Getty Images
Protestors stand outside Berlin&#x27;s Iran embassy with the sign &quot;close the embassy of the child killer regime.&quot;
Maja Hitij / Getty Images
A protester with the word &quot;freedom&quot; written on her forehead in German and the Iranian flag painted on her cheeks.
John Macdougall / AFP via Getty Images

Istanbul

A protestor cuts her hair off as a show of protest against the Iranian government crackdown on conservative dress laws.
Dia Images / dia images via Getty Images

Tokyo

A protestor holds the sign &quot;women, life, freedom.&quot;
Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP via Getty Images

Sydney

Protestors at a rally in Sydney.
Saverio Marfia / Getty Images

Naples, Italy

Protestors hold up signs and profiles of people who have died in police custody.
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

London

Protestors stand on an elevated surface.
Kevin Coombs / Reuters

Brussels

Protestors march amidst a sea of flags.
Yves Herman / Reuters

Copenhagen

A protestor waves two Iranian flags.
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images