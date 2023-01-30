The Dupe Mindset Has Turned Everything On TikTok Into A Replica

Walk through Old Navy or Walmart, and you’ll probably start thinking of other brands — those leggings look like Lululemon, that jacket resembles Aritzia. Scroll through TikTok and random influencers will tell you to run to Amazon because this bodysuit looks identical to the trendy Skims one . Dupes surround us.

Blythe Snyder was in Target when she realized many items reminded her of another, higher-end product: a belt that was reminiscent of the Gucci logo belt, a pair of sunglasses that looked like Fendi. So she made a TikTok about it, holding up the products like an exaggerated Amazon influencer showing off their new finds. “Prada dupe,” she says, holding up a black pleather tote and ​​exaggerating the pronunciation of the word “dupe.”

“At first I made it as a joke,” Snyder told BuzzFeed News. “It sat in my drafts for two days.” But after a friend convinced her to post it, it quickly went viral, garnering over 2.9 million views.

“It was just the accent. It was really funny to me,” Snyder, 18, said. “Saying ‘dupe’ over and over, it doesn’t sound like a real word at some point.”