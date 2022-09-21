Anonymous YouTuber Dream Announced That He Will Finally Reveal His Face

Rory, 18, known online as @twdreamie, told BuzzFeed News that she joined the Dream fandom for that very reason in 2020, as she was feeling lonely during the pandemic. “The more I watched him, the more I got attached to him as a person, I guess,” she said. “The parasocial relationship worked well with being away from school because it was like I was talking to someone without literally talking to someone.”

And now she finally gets to see him. “In some ways I’m indifferent to it. I don’t think it’ll change how I see him, but I’m still curious to know what he looks like,” Rory said.

The anonymity of Dream has long been a core pillar of the fandom, the inspiration for group chats, fan art, stories, speculation — and a lot of thirst.

“The aspect of him being faceless makes the fandom have something to share excitement over,” Carter said in an interview with BuzzFeed News earlier this year. “We all talk about what Dream could look like when he finally face reveals.”

Sunniva, 17, runs a fan account for Dream @kiss4dnf on Twitter and has been awaiting this news for a long time. “I can’t believe its finally happening:)" she told BuzzFeed News in a text on Wednesday.

“I’m very excited for the face reveal, but also pretty nervous,” she said in an earlier interview. “It would be pretty nice to finally put a face on his voice.”

The reveal has been teased for months; the creator has used a reveal as a means to troll his fans in the past. In late 2021, Dream promised an actual reveal when UK-based YouTuber GeorgeNotFound moves to Orlando. GeorgeNotFound is part of Dream SMP, a collective of mainly Florida-based creators that Dream regularly streams with. After many months of waiting, on Sunday, GeorgeNotFound posted on Twitter, “I GOT MY VISA.”

