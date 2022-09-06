Chris Pine At The “Don’t Worry Darling” Premiere Is The Latest Meme From All This Drama

Amid all the Don’t Worry Darling drama, memes of Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival with his blonde shoulder-length bob and choosing-peace attitude have been going viral on social media.



Months of apparent tension between director Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and previous lead actor Shia LaBeouf became the center of online speculation throughout the duration of the film’s rollout. On Monday, during the movie's festival debut in Venice, Twitter was abuzz with commentary as onlookers scrutinized every detail for more gossip tidbits, analyzing everything down to the seating arrangement of the cast.