Chris Pine At The “Don’t Worry Darling” Premiere Is The Latest Meme From All This Drama

“maybe cinema really is back”

By
Steffi Cao
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

From right: Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, and Nick Kroll at the Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

Amid all the Don’t Worry Darling drama, memes of Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival with his blonde shoulder-length bob and choosing-peace attitude have been going viral on social media.

Months of apparent tension between director Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and previous lead actor Shia LaBeouf became the center of online speculation throughout the duration of the film’s rollout. On Monday, during the movie's festival debut in Venice, Twitter was abuzz with commentary as onlookers scrutinized every detail for more gossip tidbits, analyzing everything down to the seating arrangement of the cast.

Uncle Johnny 🏳️‍🌈 @MvelaseP

SO FLORENCE PUGH DIDN'T LIKE OLIVIA WILDE HOOKING UP WITH HARRY STYLES BECAUSE SHE'S FRIENDS WITH OLIVIA'S HUSBAND JASON SUDEIKIS SO FLORENCE WOULDN'T PROMOTE THE MOVIE. THEN SHIA LEBEOUF LEAKED A VIDEO OF OLIVIA CALLING FLORENCE "MISS FLO" &amp; NOW HARRY SPIT ON CHRIS PINE, BUT...

Twitter: @MvelaseP
brooke loves martina ✿ @magazinerry

THE WAY GEMMA AND CHRIS HAVE BEEN SEPARATING THE THREE OF THEM EVERY TIME HAS ME LOLING

Twitter: @magazinerry

But the low-key star of the night was Pine, who has been working overtime on his hilariously detached vibe as chaos reigns around him.

anna @romansgerri

you can almost see the screams catching in his throat

Twitter: @romansgerri

Videos went viral because some viewers believed they showed Styles spitting on Pine as he sat down for the film screening — Styles denied it and Pine's reps called it "ridiculous," but what we DO know is that Pine just smiled and laughed at whatever happened.

JZMaclin @Mac70J

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth

Twitter: @Mac70J
Cat Cardenas @catrcardenas

the chris pine/harry styles spit video is my zapruder film

Twitter: @catrcardenas

Possible spitting?! Of course everyone went wild.

nicole boyce @nicolewboyce

we’re having fun!

Twitter: @nicolewboyce
izzy @spidermannwh

the don’t worry darling drama is getting more and more absurd like what do you mean harry styles [spins wheel] spit on [spins wheel] chris pine

Twitter: @spidermannwh
Jeff Zhang 张佶润 @strangeharbors

Pretended all this Don’t Worry Darling drama was beneath me but now there’s supposed footage of Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine

Twitter: @strangeharbors

But by that point in the Venice Film Festival, Pine had already perfected his seemingly disengaged expression.

mirrorball 🛋 @tracesofswift

chris pine putting on his sunglasses as the lights cut… oh that man is taking a nap

Twitter: @tracesofswift

During that film's press conference, Pine turned into a meme that represented floating above the chaos.

Vincent Martella @VinMan17

nine year old me on a road trip staring out the window while evanescence blasts in my CD player

Twitter: @VinMan17
Brandy Jensen @BrandyLJensen

me replying “lmao”

Twitter: @BrandyLJensen
Kate Halliwell @katehalliwell

me filling the room with negative energy bc i don’t wanna be there

Twitter: @katehalliwell
lucy ford 🍊 @lucyj_ford

Twitter: @lucyj_ford
Anthony @ablncnee

He looks like he’s the first female prime minister for a European nation https://t.co/ulRVEvb8kV

Twitter: @ablncnee

And many have used Pine, a famously offline celebrity, to sum up the feeling of following the web of celebrity drama created during the rollout of the movie.

Washington Post TikTok Guy 🎃 @davejorgenson

Chris Pine on his flip phone right now with zero access to twitter

Twitter: @davejorgenson
💭camila @cinemaIwt

chris pine at the don't worry darling premiere

Twitter: @cinemaIwt
nicole tersigni @nicsigni

chris pine is the diane keaton of brad pitts. no I will not explain.

Twitter: @nicsigni

But mostly, some are just excited the discourse of Don’t Worry Darling has brought back some good old-fashioned Hollywood gossip.

mon iver 🫡 @waystarroyhoe

chris pine disassociating at a press conference, florence pugh showing up 15 mins late with an aperol spritz, tom cruise clinging to a plane and saying "see you at the movies!", brendan fraser getting a six minute ovation...maybe cinema really is back

Twitter: @waystarroyhoe

Don’t Worry Darling will premiere in theaters on Sept. 23.

