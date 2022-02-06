Activists Feel That Awkwafina’s Statement Finally Addressing Her “Blaccent” Controversy Is Too Little, Too Late

After years of pushback about her appropriation of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and using a “blaccent,” Shang-Chi star Nora Lum, popularly known as Awkwafina, finally addressed the criticisms in a Twitter statement Saturday, saying, “As a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE.”

“There is a sociopolitical context to everything, especially the historical context of the African American community in this country,” the Crazy Rich Asians actor wrote in the statement, before saying she was quitting Twitter.

"But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was," she said.

However, some activists felt that her statement was too little, too late, telling BuzzFeed News that Awkwafina’s past actions and the delay in addressing the years-long criticisms reduced Black identity into a punchline, ultimately hurting young Black creatives in Hollywood.

“Putting on any marginalized person’s identity in comedy equates a person’s voice and culture to not being taken seriously,” Cheryl Bedford, the founder of Women of Color Unite — an organization fighting for fair access and treatment for women of color in Hollywood — told BuzzFeed News on Saturday. “It’s making fun of, and it upholds white supremacy by turning the voices of a community into a joke.”

Awkwafina’s statement came two weeks after a public outcry over her nomination for an NAACP Image Award, which historically has honored Black achievement and talent in Hollywood. She was recognized for “Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance,” which upset many over her reluctance to apologize and address criticism about her past appropriation of AAVE.