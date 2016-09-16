A Mom Thanked A Girls’ Clothing Store For Making Her Gender-Nonconforming Kid Feel Welcome

"Please look at his smile. It is as genuine as it gets."

The open letter, along with a few photos of Charlie trying on T-shirts and skirts, has been shared over 23,000 times since being posted.

Sirois told BuzzFeed News that Charlie, who doesn't feel the need to gender himself but usually sticks to male pronouns, "is truly himself" in feminine clothes.

"There's a whole different air of confidence and comfort. Why wouldn't I want to encourage that?" she said.

She added that she and her husband will "continue to support him, whether he ends up trans, agender, cisgender, or just stays gender-nonconforming."