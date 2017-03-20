People Have A Lot Of Feelings About The New Power Rangers Movie Featuring A Queer Ranger

The director discussed a short scene that is "pivotal" for the entire film with The Hollywood Reporter.

“For Trini, really she’s questioning a lot about who she is,” Israelite said in the interview. “She hasn’t fully figured it out yet. I think what’s great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, ‘That’s OK.’ The movie is saying, ‘That’s OK,’ and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe.”